Lee Rosenberg: Making a case to elect Bruce Porter

Bruce received two Masters degrees from Stanford, in computer and civil engineering. He was a combat engineer in Desert Storm and was awarded the Bronze Star for Heroic Action. He retired as colonel after serving as chief of staff for the Army’s chief operations officer in the Pentagon. Subsequent to his military career he retired to Santa Ynez and opened a successful business as a financial advisor, where he currently employees a number of local workers.

His dedication to our community in his spare time is nearly unmatched in our county. Bruce has served as president of the Santa Ynez Valley Union High School board, chairman of the American Red Cross in Santa Barbara County, president of the Solvang Rotary Club, director of the Buellton Chamber of Commerce, chairman of the Santa Ynez Valley Youth Coalition, executive board member of the Central County Coalition, and currently serves as a trustee on the Santa Barbara County Foodbank, and there are many other community activities.

It is apparent this county needs a supervisor with Bruce’s skills in community planning, infrastructure, and leadership in emergency planning. Bruce has this in spades.