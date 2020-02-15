Lee Rosenberg: Making a case to elect Bruce Porter

Santa Barbara County is currently mired in a classic mess. Long-term, predictable billion-dollar shortfalls from deferred pension obligations and a half-billion in deferred infrastructural maintenance costs are indicative of poor and uninformed leadership within the Board of Supervisors.
Those same five supervisors crashed ahead with poorly-created cannabis legislation without considering any data or repercussions.
What is needed for the board at this time is a fresh, independent, balanced perspective, one that comes from vast experience in public service, not meager credentials and ribbon-cutting ceremonies.
That’s why I’m supporting Bruce Porter for 3rd District supervisor.
I have known Bruce for years and have observed in him the extremely rare qualities of character and background I believe are absolutely critical in a public servant — trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, fairness, caring and a lifelong dedication to nation and community.
Bruce has exceptionally strong character and is assertive and hardworking. He knows his strengths and abilities and has put these to good use and will do so again as our representative in county government.
Bruce is not a natural politician, but rather a natural leader. His educational and experiential background supersedes that of anyone I know. Consider the following only a partial resume:
Bruce received two Masters degrees from Stanford, in computer and civil engineering. He was a combat engineer in Desert Storm and was awarded the Bronze Star for Heroic Action. He retired as colonel after serving as chief of staff for the Army’s chief operations officer in the Pentagon. Subsequent to his military career he retired to Santa Ynez and opened a successful business as a financial advisor, where he currently employees a number of local workers.
His dedication to our community in his spare time is nearly unmatched in our county. Bruce has served as president of the Santa Ynez Valley Union High School board, chairman of the American Red Cross in Santa Barbara County, president of the Solvang Rotary Club, director of the Buellton Chamber of Commerce, chairman of the Santa Ynez Valley Youth Coalition, executive board member of the Central County Coalition, and currently serves as a trustee on the Santa Barbara County Foodbank, and there are many other community activities.
It is apparent this county needs a supervisor with Bruce’s skills in community planning, infrastructure, and leadership in emergency planning. Bruce has this in spades.
I know of no one better qualified to become supervisor of the 3rd District of Santa Barbara County. At present, there is no supervisor who has the exceptional experience, knowledge, skills and manifest dedication to community that Bruce Porter has.
Please join me in voting for the only independent candidate for this nonpartisan race. Bruce Porter for Third District supervisor.
Lee Rosenberg is a Santa Ynez Valley resident.