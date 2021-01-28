Now that Americans can take a deep breath and deal with the tasks ahead of us, it is unfortunate to note that there is yet a residual problem that makes the social divide exceedingly difficult to overcome.
We are all aware of the role that various forms and platforms of social media present. Claims of First Amendment privilege and censorship abound. Federal control of cable systems and digital byways does not exist. There are controls vested in the Federal Communication Commission via the Equal Time Rule, but they apply to broadcast spectrum licensing, not to digital media or cable.
Remarkably, what we are left with literally spans the globe. A recent statement from Facebook’s chief executive of his determination to disallow posts that appear to be false or that incite, was met with complaints from virtually every country in the world. Most of whom complained about censorship. However, many criticized Facebook for allowing incitement of violence and political upheaval in their countries.
I recently had a grand illustration of how deeply misinformation and “false facts” have entered the hearts and minds of average people. A neighbor solicited a few minutes of my time at home to tell me what he believed about the election. His position was that the election was not legitimate and that he could prove it. I asked for that proof and was given, word for word, number for number a meme published widely by William Binney, a former intelligence official.
Binney’s calculus goes as follows: “Simple Math: Trump got 74 million votes and there are only 133 million registered voters in the USA. Even if EVERYONE who’s registered actually voted, there would only be 59 million votes left for Biden. So how the hell did Biden get 81 million votes? 22 million extra?”
The actual calculus is as follows: 239 million people were eligible to vote in the 2020 election and roughly two thirds of them submitted ballots for Biden or Trump, totaling about 158 million votes. Of that sum, Trump received roughly 74 million votes and third-party candidates (including Jo Jorgensen and Howie Hawkins) garnered almost 3 million votes. Meanwhile, the remaining votes in the presidential election, close to 81 million were for Biden. I began to explain this and that his belief was misguided. But he would hear none of it and left my home.
There are many such misleading memes flowing like a tidal wave throughout social media. Many who read them seem to find self-serving truth. But it is a truth that demands very close inspection and for reasons of intellectual convenience or laziness that inspection does not occur.
Thus, the detritus of the Trump years will be with us for a long time. Violence motivated by frustration, joblessness, a sense of disenfranchisement and general anger that a barroom-voiced president will no longer be around.
Misplaced fear of a presumed socialist movement raises blood pressure for many. But an understanding and definition of socialism seems lost on those terrorized by the word.
Some groups profess hatred of “big government” without a thorough knowledge of how many benefits government bestows on our society.
I fear that the new president and all of us who seek a better future will continue to face the consequence of ignorance and susceptibility to disinformation, misinformation and misleading memes borne on the shoulders of uncontrolled media platforms.
I am hopeful that things will be better. After all, we have weathered worse and emerged from the darkness stronger, more creative and more decent. I am hopeful that the sinews of democracy will hold.