Lawanda Lyons-Pruitt: Spotlight on the National Association For The Advancement of Colored People

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People was found in 1909 by some 53 good White people and seven African Americans, in response to the horrific lynching of African Americans taking place all across the United States and to address existing racial and ethnic disparities.
We sit under the umbrella our national office headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland which has over 2,500 branches worldwide including in Germany and Japan, and over 500,000 members. There are 72 branches in California. The Santa Maria Branch received its charter from our national office in 1963 and our branch, the Santa Maria-Lompoc Branch, received its charter from the national office on April 8, 1974.
We envision a society in which all individuals have equal rights without regards to race, color, religion, national origin, there is no discrimination of any kind and the health and well-being of all persons is secure.
Since its founding, the NAACP has played a critical role in the nation’s civil rights movement. Briefly, I will describe four pieces of our most important work that best define who we are and what we do, and hopefully will dive deeper into our history in later pieces.
- The 1954 Brown vs. BOARD OF EDUCATION OF TOPEKA, KANSAS, which was argued successfully by Thurgood Marshall who would later be the first African American to sit on the U.S. Supreme Court, and a team of attorneys. They successfully argued before the U.S. Supreme Court that segregation in public education violated the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment. As a young child growing up in rural Mississippi, the Brown decision would not affect me until 1970 when our school was desegregated and I no longer had to be bused to the school for Black students, 15 to 20 miles from my hometown, but would attend the “White” school in my home town that White students had attended for years. Aside from not being bused and no longer being the recipient of hand-me-down books, nothing else changed as the school remained largely segregated with White students and Black students congregating separately.
- The Civil Rights Act of 1964, the nation’s benchmark civil rights legislation prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, sex or national origin and paved the way for future anti-discrimination legislation, including the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
- The Voting Rights Act of 1965 signed into law by President Lyndon B. Johnson during the height of the Civil Rights Movement is considered one of the most effective pieces of civil rights legislation ever enacted. It is designed to enforce the voting rights of every person as guaranteed by the 14th and 15th Amendment and Congress has amended it five times to expand it protection. After its passage the NAACP persuaded more than 80,000 African Americans in Mississippi to register to vote.
- The Fair Housing Act of 1968 prohibits discrimination in the sale, rental, and financing of dwellings, and in other housing-related transactions, based on race, color, national origin, religion, sex, familial status, and disability.
Locally, the NAACP and Anti-Defamation League successfully worked for justice in 2011, when an 11-foot cross was burned in the front yard of an 18-year-old female of African American and Latinx decent.
We are the PROUD daughters and sons of African American slaves and stand on their shoulders as well as the shoulders of all the foot soldiers and drum majors for justice, who “answered the highest calling of their hearts” to stand up for what they truly believed in by getting in “good trouble, necessary trouble,” for equal rights, equality, and justice.
Lawanda Lyons-Pruitt, Chief Investigator, Retired, Santa Barbara County Public Defender. President, Santa Maria-Lompoc Branch NAACP
