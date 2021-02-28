Dr. Carter G. Woodson is known as the Father of Black History and Black Studies. On Feb. 7, 1926, he founded Negro History Week, which later evolved to Black History Month.
Dr. Woodson, son of parents who were once enslaved, Anne Eliza Riddle and James Henry Woodson, was only the second African American to receive his Ph.D. from Harvard in 1912. An amazing accomplishment considering his father (and likely his mother) could not read or write.
He and his brother attended a one-room school established by the Freedmen’s Bureau, taught by their uncles four months out of the year. There, he learned how to read using the Bible and his father’s newspaper, when his dad could afford to buy the paper.
Dr. Woodson served as Dean of Liberal Studies at Howard University and West Virginia State and had numerous publications. Throughout his life and his later years, he devoted much his life to promote and study Black history/culture at his Association for the Study of Negro Life and History (ASNLH) on the premise that “if a race has no history … it stands in danger of being exterminated.”
He felt that historians had “chosen to omit Black history in an effort to suppress and endure inferior status.” He fought to change this “to achieve equality” and thought that the only way to fight racism was “to educate people about all that Black people have done for society so Blacks are no longer regarded as less.”
As a child growing up in rural Mississippi in the 60s and 70s, my life was segregated in housing, schooling, friends, and after-school life. I can still remember many of the Jim Crow restrictions such as the “white” and “colored” doctor’s offices and water fountains.
My school textbooks had no mention of Blacks/African Americans and their accomplishments and contributions to our nation, with the exception of the honorable mention of serfs, who seemed satisfied with their servitude and George Washington Carver and his peanut inventions.
There was no mention of slavery, lynching of Black men including the horrific lynching of Emmett Till, the bombing of churches, the Holocaust, or in essence people who looked like me, which was a way of keeping us subservient and in their minds “in our place, being that we were 3/5th of a human being.”
I grew up with my maternal grandparents, a biological female cousin, a biological younger sister and three male first cousins. We were all about one or two years apart in age, and the girls were adopted by our grandparents.
My grandfather worked as a rail man on the railroad from the age of 14, supporting his brothers and sisters and later 10 girls and two boys. My mother was one of the 10 girls. My grandfather instilled in me the value of an education as the key to a better life, and I can still remember as a young child sitting by a kerosene lamp and him with a third-grade education helping me with my homework.
Before she became ill, my grandmother worked as a nanny. I remember a boy that she babysat who became an adult and referred to her by her first name, while she called him by his first name with Mr. in front of it. It wasn’t that he was being insulting, it was just how things were.
I was one of the fortunate ones to have an aunt and uncle, (my aunt Mary was one of the 10 girls) both educators in California who shared my grandfather’s vision of a better life for his clan.
Arriving in California, I began to discover my history, such as Garrett Morgan, inventor of what we know today as the traffic light, contributions by Frederick McKinley Jones, Granville T. Woods, William A. Leidesdoff, Elijah J. Mccoy, Dr. Charles Drew, that February was chosen as Black History Month because of two birthdays in February - that of our 16th President Abraham Lincoln, the author of the Emancipation Proclamation and Frederick Douglass, an early African American abolitionist.
All of this said, I see Black History month as a time of recognition, reflection, learning and appreciation. A time for all Americans to acknowledge the rich contributions and sacrifices made to our country by Black people.
While we celebrate the month of February as Black History Month, it is American history, and as my friend Wendy says, “365 days of the year.” When we celebrate Black history, we honor the past, celebrate the present, and inspire the future!