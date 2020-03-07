Laura Selken: AAUW has been empowering women since 1881

This is Women’s History Month. It’s origins rest with the Education Task Force of the Sonoma County Commission on the Status of Women who initiated a “Women’s History Week” celebration for 1978.
The week they chose included March 8, International Women’s Day, celebrated in various parts of the world for more than 100 years – but not formally recognized by the United Nations until International Women’s Year in 1975.
On Feb. 28, 1980, President Jimmy Carter issued a proclamation declaring the week of March 8 as National Women’s History Week. By 1986, more than a quarter of the states had declared the entire month of March as Women’s History Month, providing momentum to urge Congress to do the same in 1987.
Why have a Women’s History Month? Its purpose is to increase awareness of the many contributions made by women from all walks of life. This knowledge helps to develop self-respect and ambition in young women – creating a deep-seated belief that they can dream and accomplish anything. But, alas, there are obstacles to overcome in order for women to achieve their dreams.
Founded in 1881, the American Association of University Women (AAUW) has been working diligently for more than 100 years to remove these obstacles – to improve the lives of girls and women and empowering them to achieve their goals.
You have free articles remaining.
AAUW is making a difference in education with STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) programs and curricula for girls and young women, educational scholarships, and fighting sex discrimination in schools by defending and strengthening Title IX.
AAUW is especially devoted to ensuring women have economic security. This includes providing salary negotiation trainings to college students, as well as women already in the workforce. AAUW also urges elected government officials at all levels to close the gender pay gap, to implement guaranteed paid leave and paid sick, to raise the minimum wage, and to protect pregnant workers.
AAUW assists women in making their lives and the lives of their families better. It provides grants for women to further their careers and financial aid in fighting discrimination when they experience it in the workplace.
The Santa Maria Branch of AAUW supports many of these national programs and has implemented them at the local level. For example, we facilitated salary negotiation training at Allan Hancock College just this week, and we will finance three scholarships there again this spring.
We will be funding several junior high school girls to attend STEM camps at UCSB this summer. We also offer free educational events open to the public. Last fall we hosted Connie Logeman, founder of Casa of Hope, who spoke about sex trafficking on the Central Coast.
In January, meteorologist John Lindsey gave a presentation on climate change. And next Saturday, March 14, we will have Dr. William Clewell speaking on 100 years of obstetrics. The event will be in Shepard Hall at the Santa Maria Public Library, beginning at 2 p.m. We hope you will attend and learn more about the work AAUW does to empower women and help them thrive.
Laura Selken is the President of the Santa Maria Branch of AAUW, a member organization of the Santa Maria Suffrage Centennial Celebration Collaborative. Email her at smvsuffrage@gmail.com.