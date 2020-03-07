Laura Selken: AAUW has been empowering women since 1881

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

AAUW is making a difference in education with STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) programs and curricula for girls and young women, educational scholarships, and fighting sex discrimination in schools by defending and strengthening Title IX.

AAUW is especially devoted to ensuring women have economic security. This includes providing salary negotiation trainings to college students, as well as women already in the workforce. AAUW also urges elected government officials at all levels to close the gender pay gap, to implement guaranteed paid leave and paid sick, to raise the minimum wage, and to protect pregnant workers.

AAUW assists women in making their lives and the lives of their families better. It provides grants for women to further their careers and financial aid in fighting discrimination when they experience it in the workplace.

The Santa Maria Branch of AAUW supports many of these national programs and has implemented them at the local level. For example, we facilitated salary negotiation training at Allan Hancock College just this week, and we will finance three scholarships there again this spring.