Larry Bargenquast: The losing path of liberalism

In just a few short decades America has become bitterly divided, poorly educated and morally fragile. Why? Because all the progressive educators, politicians and media pundits keep a relentless ideology of socialism, identity politics, open borders and anti-Trump hatred oozing from every pore.

It is interesting to watch the party of progressives as it turns into the party of fear and lies. Theirs is not merely a philosophical difference of how to run the country, but a vicious war for power and control.

However, as in all things inherently false, their endless stream of lies and hysteria is backfiring, not only because the coronavirus isn’t the unstoppable killer they predicted it to be, but because their whole agenda’s become a public relations nightmare.

And the lies. They lied about the coronavirus, they lied about the lockdown, and they’re lying about mail-in voting.

Remember when the virus was supposed to infect 25 million Americans and kill 600,000 people? That didn’t happen, not even close. As for the lockdown, first it was only going to be 15 days, then a month, and now for some it’s not until they find a vaccine, there are no more cases, or like never.