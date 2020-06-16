Larry Bargenquast: The losing path of liberalism

In just a few short decades America has become bitterly divided, poorly educated and morally fragile. Why? Because all the progressive educators, politicians and media pundits keep a relentless ideology of socialism, identity politics, open borders and anti-Trump hatred oozing from every pore.
It is interesting to watch the party of progressives as it turns into the party of fear and lies. Theirs is not merely a philosophical difference of how to run the country, but a vicious war for power and control.
However, as in all things inherently false, their endless stream of lies and hysteria is backfiring, not only because the coronavirus isn’t the unstoppable killer they predicted it to be, but because their whole agenda’s become a public relations nightmare.
And the lies. They lied about the coronavirus, they lied about the lockdown, and they’re lying about mail-in voting.
Remember when the virus was supposed to infect 25 million Americans and kill 600,000 people? That didn’t happen, not even close. As for the lockdown, first it was only going to be 15 days, then a month, and now for some it’s not until they find a vaccine, there are no more cases, or like never.
Since liberals refuse to look at the data, their information is not based on science but on emotion and superstition. For example, even though sunlight kills the virus, no one can go outdoors. It’s okay to pack 200 people into Walmart, but you can’t put 12 people in a church. Extremely low-risk kids can’t go to school, but they can pack elderly patients into nursing homes to die. And so it goes, on and on.
The ubiquitous face mask has morphed from a symbol of fear to a symbol of caring, and you’d better care or they’ll fine you $1,000 or kick you out of the store. San Luis Obispo County has one death out of 281,000 citizens, and even though the state’s mortality rate is extremely low, after two months of lockdown Gov. Newsom said, “The virus hasn’t ended, not by any stretch of the imagination,” and “The panic has just begun.” Really? Wow.
Democrats are lying about mail-in voting, claiming there can be no fraud when they know full well that’s not true. Observers claim that because of the so-called ballot harvesting in California, for example, where anyone, legal or illegal, alive or dead, can vote without an I.D., there hasn’t been a fair election for decades.
In December 2018, even the L.A. Times wrote, “Ballot collection does open the door to coercion and fraud and should be ‘fixed or repealed’ before the next election.” But here we go again with mail-in ballots in 2020.
Because of Gov. Newsom’s fixation on jury-rigged pension plans, California’s now running a $54-billion deficit. His solution? Let criminals go free. Close two state prisons and three state-run juvenile prisons and release the criminals while giving shorter sentences and a zero cash bail for certain kinds of robbery, rape and assault — a revolving-door system.
And this is the guy who’s in charge of the fifth-largest economy in the world? Perhaps that’s the reason he’s had 11 lawsuits filed against him in the last couple weeks. However even if he loses every one he’ll just take it out of the state’s coffers. After all, what’s a few more million dollars, it’s not his money.
Larry Bargenquast is a Paso Robles resident.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!