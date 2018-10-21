As a past Lompoc Unified School District board member and board representative to the Measure N Project Committee, I want to respond to Ann Ruhge’s recent commentary in the Lompoc Record related to past and present efforts to pass a school bond.
I can assure the citizens of this community that all past Measure N bond funds were effectively managed and committed to the most pressing and critical infrastructural needs of the district.
However, funding availability fell far short in addressing all maintenance and sustainment requirements from severely aging schools whose routine sustainment planning and management efforts were not adequately confronted for over 50 years.
I would also like to address her comments regarding Measure E:
“Measure E is for $79 million to be spent over a period of 34 years to pay for the schools’ maintenance requirements of about $7 million per year.”
That isn’t all of what the measure is for. Safety, new technology and other upgrades are on the list. The details can be found at school sites, LUSD.org, newspaper, public library, and in many media creations available to the public.
True, the District promoted Measure L for $65 million, which voters rejected. What Ruhge didn’t say was the 2016 vote required a two-thirds majority to pass. It received approximately 58 percent, which was well more than needed to pass Measure E.
Measure Q was not passed by voters, but received more than 50 percent of the vote. It is clear a majority of voters want a school bond to pass.
Ruhge brings up Measure N and is absolutely wrong when she states that if you are paying $220 per year for the present Measure N, Measure E will add an additional $179 to your tax bill. As the payments on Measure N diminish, Measure E payments will fill in and maintain the same fee as present. If Measure E passes, you tax bill will remain the same.
Ruhge’s premise is that the bond is a way around Proposition 13, which voters passed in 1978. That is a stretch. Prior to Proposition 13, this state ranked in the top five in per-student spending compared to the current ranking of 47th. This fact is why school districts have had to rely on bonds to finance some of their needs. It is a sad fact that the LUSD is the only district in Santa Barbara County that has not passed a school bond in the last two years.
Ruhge states it is hypocrisy that the district superintendent and his assistant will not have to pay the increased property taxes because neither live in the district. This measure has nothing to do with the superintendent and others who may live outside the district. This is about money to benefit the children of Lompoc. Besides, the superintendent and others who live outside the district are currently paying on bonds that were passed in their districts of residence.
In the final analysis, Measure E must not be about the superintendent, Proposition 13 or even Ruhge’s opinion on hypocrisy.
It’s got to be about doing the right thing for the right reasons. Our children remain our most precious resource and it is therefore incumbent upon all of us to rise above self-interests and ensure this community provides a safe, healthy and nurturing environment in which to learn. Only through community commitment and a little collaborative self-sacrifice can our children’s future be bright and full of promise.