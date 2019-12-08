Although most of us look forward to the festivities of the holiday season, we know this time of year can also be stressful. This fact is clearly evident on college campuses where students are finishing up class projects and preparing for finals in addition to managing traditional family obligations.
Our faculty and staff are acutely aware of the pressure students experience and go above and beyond – often on their own time – to help students manage their stress. Last week, our CalWORKs team provided Thanksgiving meals to more than 50 families, all funded by contributions from our colleagues across campus and supported by our friends at Spencer’s Fresh Markets. Next week, Hancock staff will deliver gifts to more than 150 children whose parents are currently working toward an Allan Hancock College degree or certificate.
Each act of kindness is a demonstration of Hancock’s commitment to changing the odds for our community. For us to be successful, and to help our community grow, we recognize that we must do more than simply teach. This giving season is a perfect snapshot of the caring actions that take place all year at your community college.
For example, we understand that many of our students struggle with food insecurity. In response, we launched Food Share Because We Care. Supported by the AHC Foundation, Mechanics Bank, and Home Motors, the program goal initially planned to distribute free food to both the students and community members twice a month. As the effort showed success, our student leaders recognized an even greater need and worked to provide food weekly with two distribution points on the Santa Maria campus and additional locations at the college’s Lompoc Valley Center and Santa Ynez Center.
Today, Food Share Because We Care reaches literally thousands of students each year. In addition, our nutrition and culinary programs have joined in the effort with their students demonstrating healthy and delicious ways to prepare the food that is being distributed.
We are setting an example for our students, and they are demonstrating their own resolve to change their odds. Across campus you will currently find bins for collecting hats and gloves. The effort is led by students who participate in SkillsUSA, a national program designed for those pursuing career technology fields of study. This weekend, our women’s basketball team hosted a tournament in conjunction with the Marine Corps’ Toys for Tots program. Entry fees were waived for fans who brought a new, unwrapped toy to the game.
I hope you share my pride in, and gratitude for, the students and professionals of Allan Hancock College who are dedicated to changing the odds for Northern Santa Barbara County. It’s not unusual to see students, faculty, and staff out in the community – working at veterans halls, serving food at homeless shelters, and supporting families being served by CALM, a local organization dedicated to preventing childhood trauma.
As we look to meet student needs in a way that promotes student success, we must recognize that paying for college is substantially different than it was when most of us were in school. If you are more than 40 years old, you were likely able to work summers, save some money, and perhaps take a part-time job to fully fund your college experience. State support for undergraduate education is a fraction of what it was before 1990 and housing costs have grown exponentially. At the same time, the need for a college education has never been more important.
We pride ourselves on being educators at Allan Hancock College and realize that we must look beyond the classroom to provide an excellent educational opportunity for our students.