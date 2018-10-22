The last truck of Chardonnay grapes for the 2018 harvest left our vineyard near Los Alamos at 11:30 p.m. The fifth and last truckload of the night was due to unload at the winery in Healdsburg at 6 a.m. All we have left to pick is two or three truckloads of Syrah and the 2018 harvest will be done on the vineyard where we live.
The end of a challenging year, with yields and sugar levels all over the board. There are lots of grapes still left hanging on the vine waiting to be picked throughout the Central Coast. There is around 50 percent of the crop still to be harvested. Growers nervously watch the weather forecast, as this year’s harvest will easily go into November.
With harvest starting later than expected, my wife Karen and I were able to enjoy this year’s Nashville Nights fund-raiser on a beautiful evening under the stars at the Solvang Theaterfest. We were the guests of Margarite Rasmussen, who I don’t think has missed a Nashville Nights performance in 17 years.
Proceeds from the event benefit the Friendship House, which provides much-needed Alzheimer’s disease care along with residential and senior day care for the elderly in the Sana Ynez Valley.
A special night features songwriters from Nashville, performing their songs recorded by today’s top country and western artists, including George Straight, Brookes and Dunn and Randy Travis, just to name a few.
Singer songwriters Marv and Art Green came up with the idea for the event 17 years ago, when they wanted to support the Friendship House and honor their grandmother Anna, who was a resident at the time. A premier event that sells out quickly every year. Thanks for thinking of us Margarite. Hopefully, we have a late harvest next year as well.
A few weeks after Nashville Nights, Chardonnay harvest was beginning slowly. Earlier in the year I was asked by Scott Vernon from Cal Poly to speak to his Agricultural Leadership Development Class during the first week of October. Thinking harvest would be about over I agreed to go up to Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo one afternoon in early October.
My talk was on the same day it rained about quarter-inch on our Chardonnay still waiting to be harvested. Needless to say, it was a hectic day, talking to anxious winemakers and lining up copper/sulfur dust to apply on the grapes after the rain to help dry up any new botrytis infections in the fruit. I quickly wrote down some notes for my talk about an hour before I needed to leave for Cal Poly.
A pretty steady rain continued to fall as I made my way through the campus to the ag building. I was greeted by Dr. Vernon and entered the classroom where I was pleasantly surprised by students dressed in business attire, complete with ties and jackets for the young men.
An attentive group, as I told my story of becoming involved with the Central Coast Winegrowers Association along with Farm Bureau out of the necessity of dealing with the politics of farming today.
It was a hectic day for me, but I was truly impressed by the caliber of the students in Dr. Vernon’s class. It’s great to know we have some young articulate leaders ready to take on the challenges of farming.