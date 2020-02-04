Kevin Merrill: Weather changes, so do the times

I’m writing this week’s column on Feb. 1, and the weather outside is beautiful, with temperatures over the 80-degree mark.
The weatherman says it’s soon supposed to be back down to the high 60s, with a cold Arctic air mass heading our way.
Our long-range agricultural forecast is calling for rain and cold temperatures around the 9th through the 12th. They are calling for snow down in the lower elevations. We will see. Like they said in the forecast, don’t rush to get your snow chains out just yet.
I do remember it raining more times than not when we used to go over to the Tulare Farm Show this time of year, now known as the World Ag Expo. It’s probably been more than 25 years since I made it to the show. The kids and I were planning on going over this year on the 12th, but we may wait another year if the weatherman’s forecast is correct.
Rain would certainly be welcome to keep our beautiful hillsides green and our groundwater levels stable. I noticed some lush stands of filaree still going strong in some areas as I walked recently through the vineyard with our dogs. I’m trying to walk at least a couple of miles a day after getting out of the habit for too long. I lost 20 to 30 pounds eight or nine years go after a bout with diverticulitis. I lost the weight mostly by walking and drinking a lot of water.
I remember when I was working in Arvin and I went to buy some new work boots at the Red Wing store in Bakersfield. My feet were beginning to hurt at the end of the day, so I thought I needed a new pair of boots.
As it turned out I needed a little bigger pair, and I remember telling the young man who sold them to me that I had worn the same size for a long time. He answered in a very matter-of-fact way that maybe I was enjoying a little too much home cooking, and the extra weight was affecting my shoe size. A subtle message that was right on the mark.
I was thinking back as the dogs and I walked along the edge of the vineyard, how much my job has changed since the days when my brother and I were just starting to farm on our own. We used to move all of our own sprinkler irrigation pipe in the alfalfa we were growing. When early spring came around, I would help haul 400 to 500 bales of hay a day using a truck and loader in the field, unloading it all by hand.
As our operation grew, I remember driving the tractor part of the day and attending classes at Allan Hancock College later that same day, if my schedule permitted it. It seemed to be a simpler time.
Now I find myself in the office dealing with issues like the state Groundwater Management Act, the Irrigated Lands Regulatory Program, completing the Annual Hazardous Business Plans for each vineyard we farm. Those are just a few regulatory programs that keep me away from the vineyard and stuck at my desk in the office.
I’m looking forward to making time to walk with the dogs, cut firewood with the kids and walk through the vineyard. Those are the things that make dealing with all the regulatory and political issues facing agriculture today worthwhile.
Keep your fingers crossed that the rain is on its way soon.
Kevin Merrill of Mesa Vineyard Management is a board member of the Santa Barbara County Farm Bureau and a director on the Santa Barbra County Fair Board. He can be reached at kmerrill@mesavineayard.com