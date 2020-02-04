Kevin Merrill: Weather changes, so do the times

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I remember when I was working in Arvin and I went to buy some new work boots at the Red Wing store in Bakersfield. My feet were beginning to hurt at the end of the day, so I thought I needed a new pair of boots.

As it turned out I needed a little bigger pair, and I remember telling the young man who sold them to me that I had worn the same size for a long time. He answered in a very matter-of-fact way that maybe I was enjoying a little too much home cooking, and the extra weight was affecting my shoe size. A subtle message that was right on the mark.

I was thinking back as the dogs and I walked along the edge of the vineyard, how much my job has changed since the days when my brother and I were just starting to farm on our own. We used to move all of our own sprinkler irrigation pipe in the alfalfa we were growing. When early spring came around, I would help haul 400 to 500 bales of hay a day using a truck and loader in the field, unloading it all by hand.

As our operation grew, I remember driving the tractor part of the day and attending classes at Allan Hancock College later that same day, if my schedule permitted it. It seemed to be a simpler time.