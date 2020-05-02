Kevin Merrill: Warming up to the tasks ahead

Last week saw temperatures swing from cool days and nights to windy hot days with highs in the mid 90s near Los Alamos by the end of the week.
The warm weather helps transition our grapevines from the spring-fever yellow color they always have this time of year to a vibrant green. You can almost see them grow day by day.
We are still winding our way through the challenges of COVID-19 and I count my blessings that our family is safe, healthy and working. Our employees are still all healthy and learning to follow all the social distancing, etc., requirements out in the vineyard. Hopefully, the warm weather will help slow down the spread of the virus.
The warm springtime weather always reminds me of growing up on the ranch and getting ready to shear my grandfather’s sheep. I also saw a post on Facebook of a large sheep operation near Meeker, Colorado. It showed a band of sheep being driven right through the town of Meeker on their way to the corrals to be shorn. A nice reminder that life goes on amid the challenges of COVID-19, and a break from the relentless, 24-hour news cycle reporting on it.
One of these days I’m going to take some time off and go watch a big sheep operation like the one on Facebook during shearing. I might even offer to help out, as long as I was not more of a headache than help. I could offer to go up into the wool sack and stomp the wool.
The closest I get to shearing these days is watching when Clayton and the Vineyard 4-H lamb group gets together to shear their lambs. This year four or five kids, all practicing social distancing, brought their lambs together to be shorn by the breeder. A far different process than what I remember on the ranch when I was growing up. It is also a far different reason for shearing, getting them ready to look their best for showing at the Fair and eventual sale.
Several weeks ago, I wrote about Clayton’s lamb, named Levi, escaping into the night. Since then Levi has calmed down and I think is enjoying having his wool suit removed during these warm summer-like days. He lives in a pen next door to our chickens and Australian shepard/Queensland mix dog named PJ. I pass by it when I take PJ out for a walk along with our other two small dogs.
I’m trying to get back to walking the 2.5 miles down the vineyard driveway every day like I used to do. There is no question I feel better after I do it. I just have to make the time. It is great fun to watch the dogs chase after the first couple of rabbits we run across. They go after them in earnest, thinking they have a chance of catching one. After about the fourth rabbit we see, they just give a quick glance and go along darting in between the vines, hoping for something slower to go after.
We will see how long our warm weather lasts. I think our rains are probably over for the most part, although May can bring a few late storms. Time will tell.
I hope you all stay safe and healthy.
Kevin Merrill of Mesa Vineyard management is a board member of the Santa Barbara County Farm Bureau and a director on the Santa Barbara County Fair Board. He can be reached at kmerrill@mesavineyard.com
