Kevin Merrill: Waiting for showers, thinking of history
On the Farm

Kevin Merrill: Waiting for showers, thinking of history

{{featured_button_text}}
Kevin Merrill

Kevin Merrill

A light rain is falling as I write this column, hopefully a sign that more is on the way.

Thanks to the warm weather at the end of February our Chardonnay and Pinot Noir vines are budding out. We have applied our first dose of sulfur and oil to prevent any mildew spores left over from last year to infect the tender new buds.

We welcome the rain that is hopefully on its way and will keep our eye on the temperatures after the storms pass. It can get cold after a rainstorm and we will have to protect the tender new growth from freezing if the temperatures dip below 32 degrees. We are officially in frost-protection mode now until the end of April.

We have been lucky that the last couple of years we have had very few nights and early mornings getting down to 32 degrees and below this time of year. I do remember years that our frost alarms went off around 10 p.m. for five or six nights in a row. Those make for long nights and little sleep.

We all lost an hour of sleep last Sunday as we move our clocks ahead one hour for Daylight Savings Time. The time change never really bothered me one way or another, although now it seems the older I get, the more I would just like to leave the clocks set year-round. I have never been a fan of getting up and going to work in the dark.

I read somewhere that moving the clocks ahead one hour is bad for our circadian rhythm and can affect our general health. I have mentioned in past columns that my grandfather Sam didn’t like moving the clocks ahead as it disrupted the milking schedule for the cows when he had his dairy.

I may be in the minority. I know lots of folks like going home after work and enjoy being outside while it’s still light. Hopefully everyone jumped ahead one hour last Sunday. I won’t get to fall back until Nov. 1.

I thought about my grandfather the other day when I found his original Santa Barbara County Farm Bureau membership card. It was known as the Santa Barbara County Farm Bureau Exchange then and is celebrating its 100-year anniversary this month. The card certified that Sam de la Cuesta, member No. 74, of Gaviota was a member of the exchange and signed by the secretary, Alex Main.

There is no date on the membership card, but I read an article from the Santa Ynez Valley News dated September 1961, where it stated the Farm Bureau held its first board of directors meeting in Los Olivos on March 24, 1920.

I’m proud to say our daughter Kathleen is now working part-time at the Farm Bureau office, helping Executive Director Teri Bontrager put together memorabilia from the past 100 years to showcase during an open house to be held at the Farm Bureau office in Buellton later in April or May of this year. Kathleen represents the fourth generation from our family to be involved in the important work our county farm Bureau does on behalf of its members and all of agriculture here.

Keep your eye out for the dates of the open house. Until then, keep your umbrella handy, I hope you need to use it throughout the month of March.

Kevin Merrill of Mesa Vineyard Management is a board member of the Santa Barbra County Farm Bureau and a director on the Santa Barbara County Fair Board. He can be reached at kmerrill@mesavineyard.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mark James Miller: Working to save special languages
Columnists

Mark James Miller: Working to save special languages

MARK JAMES MILLER When the first Europeans set foot in Mexico on March 4, 1519, it is estimated that 170 different languages were spoken by the native inhabitants. This included the language of the Mayans and of the mighty Aztec Empire, then at its peak of power.

Dan Walters: The gig worker battle continues
Columnists

Dan Walters: The gig worker battle continues

  • Updated

DAN WALTERS When the Affordable Care Act, otherwise known as Obamacare, was awaiting final congressional action in 2010, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in a speech to county officials, uttered 24 words that have haunted her ever since.

+3
Commentary: No, Elizabeth Warren's loss isn't about sexism
Columnists

Commentary: No, Elizabeth Warren's loss isn't about sexism

  • Updated

"Don't tell me this isn't about sexism," is what at least one feminist writer has said about Elizabeth Warren's failure to win the Democratic nomination. Apologies in advance for mansplaining, but it isn't about sexism. Warren didn't lose; she ran a good race, much better than many other men and women in the field. She lasted longer, and was much more successful in setting the terms of the ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News