Kevin Merrill: Waiting for showers, thinking of history

A light rain is falling as I write this column, hopefully a sign that more is on the way.

Thanks to the warm weather at the end of February our Chardonnay and Pinot Noir vines are budding out. We have applied our first dose of sulfur and oil to prevent any mildew spores left over from last year to infect the tender new buds.

We welcome the rain that is hopefully on its way and will keep our eye on the temperatures after the storms pass. It can get cold after a rainstorm and we will have to protect the tender new growth from freezing if the temperatures dip below 32 degrees. We are officially in frost-protection mode now until the end of April.

We have been lucky that the last couple of years we have had very few nights and early mornings getting down to 32 degrees and below this time of year. I do remember years that our frost alarms went off around 10 p.m. for five or six nights in a row. Those make for long nights and little sleep.

We all lost an hour of sleep last Sunday as we move our clocks ahead one hour for Daylight Savings Time. The time change never really bothered me one way or another, although now it seems the older I get, the more I would just like to leave the clocks set year-round. I have never been a fan of getting up and going to work in the dark.

