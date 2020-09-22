Kevin Merrill: Summer blends into Fall, as havest continues

Winegrape harvest is still off to a sluggish start. We should start ramping up this week as the sugar content in the grapes is just about where the winemakers want it to be.
Most wineries are having us sample grapes and send them to a lab to test for smoke taint. Luckily, all of our tests so far have come back negative. We are back to having mild days compared to the excessive heat we had a few weeks ago. Most of our vines held up well under the heat while a few had their leaves scorched by the hot temperatures.
Autumn begins today, we have had a few cool mornings where my wife Karen turned on the heater to take the chill off the house. The same day we switched back to the air-conditioner in the afternoon. Typical fall weather for us, our hand crews start picking in the late afternoon when it's still a little warm. By the time the sun goes down, I'm putting on my jacket as harvest continues through the night.
I’ll be glad when we start picking 10 to 12 truckloads a night as we get into the month of October. I was looking at my notes from several years ago and saw we were picking most of our Chardonnay from mid- to late-October, looks like that’s where we are this year as well.
One thing I’ll miss this year during harvest is getting away on the third Saturday in September and heading down to Solvang to enjoy an Aebleskiver and Medisterpolse breakfast downtown as part of the Danish Days Celebration, canceled this year due to COVID-19. I guess I'll just dig up the Ableskive pan and make my own. I still have my mom and dad's pan which still has the remnants of the name King Merrill written on the side.
I remember mom telling me that they wrote dad’s name on the pan because back when they started helping cook during Danish Days in 1947, the cooks brought their own pans. If someone didn’t have a pan folks just left theirs to be used by the next cook. At the end of the celebration, they were returned to their owners.
It sounds like Old Days in Los Alamos is also canceled the next weekend due to COVID-19, although I think the Men’s Club is trying to figure out how to do their famous BBQ Saturday night. Our kids participated riding their horses and driving tractors in the parade on Sunday for several years. Too bad, part of the times we are all living through, I guess.
I'm looking forward to the start of autumn with some hopefully cool mornings. This time of year I always make a batch of menudo. I need some cool mornings as my wife makes me cook the tripe outside. Our daughter Kathleen enjoys eating it with me on cool autumn days. Mom and our son Clayton aren’t big fans, more for us during harvest.
Hopefully, the smoke begins to drift away, and we can begin to enjoy a beautiful Fall, with its shorter days and longer afternoon shadows.
Kevin Merrill of Mesa Vineyard Management is a board member of the Santa Barbara County Farm Bureau and a Director on the Santa Barbara County Fair Board. He can be reached at kmerrill@mesavineyard.com
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!