Saturday brought a few showers, totaling around 5 or 10 hundredths of an inch of rain along the Central Coast. Sunday, the official start of Spring, brought cloudy skies along with cool breezy temperatures.
Not a lot of rain on the horizon, the weatherman is calling for warm days into the mid-80s over the next week. The warm days should coax the remaining buds on our grapevines to push and open, hopefully the nighttime and early morning temperatures remain above freezing.
Last week we were able to celebrate one of my favorite holidays of the year, St Patrick’s Day. A special day when I always remember my grandmother, whose maiden name was McCarthy. Eileen as we fondly called her as we grew up, was a member of a large Irish family of nine brothers and sisters, originally from Boston.
Last week, I had my corned beef in the crock pot early in the morning, and yes, I remembered to plug it in and turn it on unlike an earlier St Patrick’s Day story I shared with you where I forgot to either plug in or turn on the crock pot one year before I was married, coming home to a cold, uncooked corned beef that had to be enjoyed the next night.
This year we celebrated St Patrick’s Day with around 85 Farm Bureau members from Louisiana. Every couple of years the state Farm Bureau from there brings their members out to Santa Barbara County as part of an incentive program focused on membership. The group works with Teri Bontrager from our Santa Barbara County Farm Bureau in arranging two days of tours showcasing agriculture in our county.
This year the group visited cut flower, avocado and lemon operations in South County, along with a visit to the historic San Julian Ranch to hear about cattle production. North County stops included substrate strawberry production, Plantel Nurseries state of the art quality vegetable transplant operations and a cannabis growing facility. The tour culminated with stops at Firestone and Foley wineries.
The tours usually stop one day and have a BBQ lunch at our vineyard near Los Alamos. This year on St Patrick’s Day, Johanna Bradley and her crew provided a Sana Maria-style BBQ, complete with top block sirloin cooked over hot red oak coals. Our shop is transformed into a dining room for 85 folks, complete with a bar for serving our southern friends a glass or two of Central Coast wines, graciously provided by the Allan Hancock College winery. The wine bar is a pretty popular stop for folks traveling on the bus most of the morning.
This year we had some help from some younger members of our ag community, our kids Kathleen and Clayton helped man the bar along with Doug Reidy from our SB County Farm Bureau board. Brett and Blake Ferini came in early to help the BBQ crew along with Tanya, Montse and Erin Krier from the young farmers and ranchers group at Allan Hancock College.
The Santa Maria-style BBQ stop is always a high point on the tour. We even gave an interview on the history of Santa Maria-style BBQ to the( TWILA), This Week in Louisiana Agriculture, television crew who was traveling with the tour. Keep your eye out for the interview, the show is broadcast weekly on RFD T.V.
I hope you enjoyed this year’s St. Patrick’s Day as much as our friends from Louisiana and I did.