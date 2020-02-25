Kevin Merrill: Some folks really know how to celebrate

The call was from Clayton who said his lamb got out of his pen after he fed him, and he could not find him. It was dark out by this time, so Kathleen and I grabbed our dinners and headed for home. I thought to myself I was sure glad I just paid the insurance on the lamb, not sure if we would have any luck finding it in a dark vineyard.

I thought we might get lucky if we left the gate open to the lamb pen with some hay nearby, and it could come home on its own.

At the same time the neighbors had just separated the calves from their mothers and they were calling back and forth to each other making quite a bit of noise, maybe the lamb headed down toward them. About that same time a bunch of coyotes started howling down by the mama cows and calves.

Kathleen called me and said they found the lamb down along the fence between the vineyard and the cows. Now all we had to do was catch it. The kids walked along one end of the road by the fence and I came from the other end in my pickup. The plan was to keep it walking along the fence line until we could grab it. After a few near misses Clayton grabbed the lamb and soon they were both in the back of my truck headed for home.