Kevin Merrill: Some folks really know how to celebrate

Last week I celebrated my 64th birthday. Hard for me to believe that I’m 64, but that’s the way it is.
I remember when I was around 20 and we used to listen to the radio while hauling hay. Occasionally there would be a weekend during which the station would have a British Invasion theme. I always remember the song, “When I'm 64” by the Beatles. We would sing along with the radio, “will you still need me, will you still feed me, when I'm 64?” When you’re 20 years old, 64 seems a long way away.
Well, here I am at 64 and blessed to say, I’m still needed and being fed.
Our kids greeted me the morning of my birthday with cards and balloons, and we decided to catch up later to watch Clayton play volleyball in Arroyo Grande. Mom was off in Bakersfield helping an accountant she has worked for many years during tax season.
I spent most of the day at a manager meeting at our company office in Templeton, while Kathleen worked down at the Farm Bureau office most of the day.
We planned to meet up, go to Clayton’s game and then go out for a quick dinner. Orcutt Academy beat their opponents in the first scrimmage of the season. Clayton rode back with us and we decided to get his pickup that was parked at the school before grabbing a hamburger in town.
Clayton decided to go on home, and we could bring him dinner, he wanted to get home to feed his lamb and the other animals while there was still a little daylight. Seemed like a good plan until my cellphone rang while Kathleen and I were eating and waiting for Clayton’s to go order.
The call was from Clayton who said his lamb got out of his pen after he fed him, and he could not find him. It was dark out by this time, so Kathleen and I grabbed our dinners and headed for home. I thought to myself I was sure glad I just paid the insurance on the lamb, not sure if we would have any luck finding it in a dark vineyard.
I thought we might get lucky if we left the gate open to the lamb pen with some hay nearby, and it could come home on its own.
At the same time the neighbors had just separated the calves from their mothers and they were calling back and forth to each other making quite a bit of noise, maybe the lamb headed down toward them. About that same time a bunch of coyotes started howling down by the mama cows and calves.
Kathleen called me and said they found the lamb down along the fence between the vineyard and the cows. Now all we had to do was catch it. The kids walked along one end of the road by the fence and I came from the other end in my pickup. The plan was to keep it walking along the fence line until we could grab it. After a few near misses Clayton grabbed the lamb and soon they were both in the back of my truck headed for home.
After catching our breath and a sigh of relief, I poured a nice Scotch and soda for myself back at the house, and we all had a good laugh about the lamb roundup in the dark.
Best birthday in a long time.
Kevin Merrill of Mesa Vineyard Management is a board member of the Santa Barbra County Farm Bureau and a director on the Santa Barbara County Fair Board. He can be reached at kmerrill@mesavineyard.com