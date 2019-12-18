Christmas is only a few days away as I write my last column for 2019. We have been blessed with several rain events that have helped start the green grass growing in the hills up and down the Central Coast. We look forward to many more rain events in the coming new year.
In my last column I left off where Clayton and I were dead in the water with the transmission in my truck giving up the ghost on I-5 near Willows, on our way to Redding to go fishing. I don’t think I mentioned that my truck made a noise as we were leaving the ranch when we took off. Clayton said maybe we should take his truck. I thought about it for a minute, but my truck seemed OK, and my pickup was more comfortable than riding in his smaller Tacoma.
As soon as my truck quit, Clayton reminded me more than once that we should have taken his truck. As I called AAA, Clayton found our location on his phone so I could give it the dispatcher.
His phone gave us the location of the offramp number along with the nearest road, which seemed very official, however it was not our location as several calls to AAA finally figured out. About an hour later the tow truck arrived, and thinking we were 30 minutes from Redding I instructed the driver to head to the Chevy dealer there. It turned out we were a little further south than we thought, and after going over the truck scale along I-5, which we mercifully made it through without being overweight, we arrived at Lithia Chevrolet in Redding about an hour and a half after getting picked up.
Thankfully we were meeting my father and brother-in-law for our fishing trip and they were already in Redding waiting for us at the Chevy dealer. We all made our way to the motel and got ready for the next day’s fishing excursion. They would get my truck in the next day and let me know what they found.
The weather forecast for the next day was going to be cold, with the temperatures in the mid-30s and an 80-percent chance of rain and maybe snow after 10 a.m. Not great fishing weather, but we were going to make the best of it and have a good time.
We met our guides from the Fly Shop around 8 a.m. and headed toward the river. We bundled up and loaded up in the two drift boats. It wasn’t raining but the temperature was hovering around 33 degrees on the river.
I let Clayton have the front of the boat where he caught two trout right off the bat. Then it started raining and I can’t remember being any colder as we made our way down the lower Sacramento River. It wasn’t too bad if you could stand with your back to the wind and rain, casting with fly rods where Matt our guide thought the fish were. Clayton caught two more nice rainbow trout before we decided we had enough of the rain and cold wind around 11:30.
We are heading back this coming Spring to try our luck again. My truck is still at the Chevy dealer waiting for a new transmission to be installed, hopefully it will be done before our next trip.
My wife Karen and I, along with our kids Kathleen and Clayton wish you all a blessed, and Merry Christmas.