Kevin Merrill: San Joaquin Valley farming experience

Thanks to the rains in April, wild oats and other grasses growing in our rolling hills have all headed out.
The hills facing north still show off their green colors while the south-facing slopes are beginning to dry out and turn the sandy brown color we are used to seeing throughout the summer.
The hot days we had last week along with strong winds help accelerate this process. The weatherman is calling for a chance of light rain this week, with foggy mornings returning to the forecast.
Our wine grapes are just beginning to bloom, so we hope for mild weather over the next 20 days so the small berries can be fertilized, and we set a good crop for the upcoming season.
Swathers are beginning to be seen throughout the area as they begin to cut oats and barley grown for hay. Tractors are busy working the top 4-5 inches of soil where beans will be planted, while preserving the moisture below for planting and growing the beans. Not near the acres of beans and dry-land hay in the area that there used to be, but it takes me back when I see those operations still going on.
As I recall it was around 1981 that my brother Dana and I planted our last crop of both dry-land grain and Lima beans on our leased properties here on the Central Coast. My experience with both came in handy when I went to work for Salyers over in Corcoran in the San Joaquin Valley. I remember stopping in at the small Chamber of Commerce office in Corcoran when I was looking for a job in the area. I’ll never forget the brochure on the office counter with the words, “Corcoran, where Cotton is King and Grain Supreme.”
There were several farming entities headquartered in Corcoran. The two largest at that time were JG Boswell and Salyer American. Somehow, I recalled seeing a picture of Fred and Scott Salyer on a recent cover of The California Farmer magazine. I made my way over to the Salyer office and a month later I was hired, and my farming career was moving to the San Joaquin Valley.
That next spring we were preparing 50,000 acres to be planted in cotton. I oversaw the equipment and groundwork in 10,000 of those acres along with several other foremen and the manager for those acres. I found out quickly that growing cotton was very similar to beans. The ground prep was almost exactly the same — maintain 4-5 inches of dry soil on top while preserving the moisture below to plant the cotton seeds.
The big difference was the scale of the farming operation that worked 24 hours, seven days a week. I remember starting the day at the ranch office in Corcoran at 5:30 every morning and ending back there at 6:30 or 7 p.m. after making sure the night shift was in place and running smoothly.
That was a great experience for me at the time. I loved the farming aspect of the job. You had to or you would not last more than a couple of months. I saw quite a few people come and go in my four years working there, and some are good friends to this day.
After 15 years in the San Joaquin Valley I was blessed to come back here with my wife Karen, who is originally from Tulare, and raise our two kids here on the vineyard near Los Alamos.
Stay safe and healthy during these uncertain times. Hopefully you can get out and enjoy some beautiful spring weather.
Kevin Merrill of Mesa Vineyard Management is a board member of the Santa Barbara County Farm Bureau and a director on the Santa Barbara County Fair Board. He can be reached at kmerrill@mesavineyard.com
