Kevin Merrill: San Joaquin Valley farming experience

Thanks to the rains in April, wild oats and other grasses growing in our rolling hills have all headed out.

The hills facing north still show off their green colors while the south-facing slopes are beginning to dry out and turn the sandy brown color we are used to seeing throughout the summer.

The hot days we had last week along with strong winds help accelerate this process. The weatherman is calling for a chance of light rain this week, with foggy mornings returning to the forecast.

Our wine grapes are just beginning to bloom, so we hope for mild weather over the next 20 days so the small berries can be fertilized, and we set a good crop for the upcoming season.

Swathers are beginning to be seen throughout the area as they begin to cut oats and barley grown for hay. Tractors are busy working the top 4-5 inches of soil where beans will be planted, while preserving the moisture below for planting and growing the beans. Not near the acres of beans and dry-land hay in the area that there used to be, but it takes me back when I see those operations still going on.