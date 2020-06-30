Kevin Merrill: Remembering when at the Rancho la Vega adobe

My brother Dana and I were able to catch up with Bill six or seven months ago. He gave us a tour of the adobe and the vineyards surrounding it. I remember climbing a hill behind the adobe riding in a Kubota RTV through the vineyard. At the top of the hill was a small chapel. Bill took us inside for a tour and told us the story behind having the chapel built. It overlooked the adobe and vineyard below, I tried to envision the property below us when my grandfather grew up there over 100 years ago.

After our special visit to the chapel we made our way back down to the adobe where my wife Karen and Dana’s wife Marsha were waiting, sitting on the porch looking out over the grapes on a beautiful afternoon. Bill invited us into the small kitchen where we all enjoyed a glass or two of his famed Italian varietals.

As I was enjoying my glass of wine, I recalled the story my grandfather told of the Chinese cook that worked for our family and got sideways with members of a Tong from Santa Barbara. Believing the members of the Tong were going to come to the ranch and kill him, my grandfather hid him for several nights in a small cellar in the kitchen floor of the adobe. The Tong members never came, Bill told me they had to fill in the cellar as part of the restoration of the adobe when he and his wife purchased it.

I’m glad we were able to spend a beautiful afternoon with Bill on the vineyard and home that was so special to him and will always be a small part of us as well.

Kevin Merrill of Mesa Vineyard Management of a board member of the Santa Barbara County Farm Bureau and Director on the Santa Barbara County Fair Board. He can be reached at kmerill@mesavineyard.com

