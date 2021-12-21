My last column for 2021 finds us thankful for the rains we received last week with more predicted to come our way near Christmas Day, a true blessing for all of us.
It was great to see the snow on Figueroa Mountain, it took me back to my high school days when the mountains overlooking the Santa Ynez Valley were covered with snow for sometimes our entire Christmas vacation. I think we went up there every day in either a 4-wheel drive pickup or a motorcycle to sled down the white hillsides on bakery sheets from one of the Danish bakeries in Solvang. I did not head up last week.
Most of our employees on the vineyard are off enjoying time with their families this time of year. Some go down to Mexico, while many stay close to Santa Maria, resting up before we begin pruning the first week of January. It gives me time to try and get caught up on never-ending regulations and paperwork, while intermittently taking a day trip here and there.
Unfortunately, two weeks go by in a hurry, and I never seem to really get caught up.
With the recent cold nights and mornings, we have been enjoying our fireplace almost every night. Our wood pile is getting low, so it looks like our son Clayton and I will need to go out a few days and cut some dry wood that we have stacked up around the ranch.
We will recruit his sister Kathleen and mom to help us bring it back to the house between rain events I hope. Even our dogs enjoy a good woodcutting adventure, as they get to chase squirrels they never catch into their burrows and then relentlessly try digging them out, sometimes going so deep into the ground you can barely see them down the hole they’ve dug.
It's nice to have our daughter Kathleen home for a few weeks from Cal Poly, hopefully she gets to practice a little breakaway roping with her horses in between working down at the Farm Bureau office and any rainstorms that come along before she goes back to school.
We did take some time last week to visit Solvang on a cold early evening to enjoy the lights of Copenhagen Drive and admire some of the shop windows dressed up for Christmas.
Not the same display I remember as a boy growing up there, when I used to go with my dad to take photos of Solvang at night for the Santa Ynez Valley News. Probably a sign of COVID and its effect on businesses. Still a beautiful holiday stroll to help get into the Christmas spirit on a cold December night.
We did eat dinner at the Red Viking, where I enjoyed Frikadeller (Danish Meatballs) with gravy and red cabbage. Frikadeller was one of my dad’s favorites, and I thought of him while looking at the old photos of Solvang hanging on the restaurant walls.
After dinner I bought a cup of hot cider for the walk back to my pickup. We drove back home to Los Alamos via Alamo Pintado Road to check out any Christmas lights that might be displayed along the way. We passed the ranch where I grew up, and I fondly remembered the Christmas lights and star we displayed for many years from the chimney and roof of our house.
I hope you are able to get out and enjoy the wonders of this special season.
Karen , Kathleen, Clayton and I wish you and your families a blessed and merry Christmas.