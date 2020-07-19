Kevin Merrill: Nice to get away and visit with old friends

With the unfortunate cancellation of this year’s Santa Barbara County Fair, I was able to take off for a few days.
Our good friends Grant and Gina Cremers asked us to join them and two other families at their vacation home near Twain Harte. The last couple of years we have missed going up due to conflicts with Fair week and the start of school. This year everyone’s schedule clicked, and we were able to all get together for five days in the beautiful mountains, enjoying good company, fishing in nearby streams and spending time at Pinecrest Lake.
We met Carlos Guzman and his family in Nipomo on Friday morning, and we started our trek north through Paso Robles on to Highway 46 toward Kettleman City where the temperature was right at 100 degrees. Almost 40 degrees warmer than the coast we left behind an hour and half before.
Once on I-5 we made our way to Hwy 165 where we turned off and headed north toward Oakdale. It might be a little shorter to go up Hwy 41 to Fresno, but rural State Route 165 cuts through the middle of the San Joaquin Valley, showing off the diverse crops still being grown in the area, along with a few dairies and their beautiful old barns near Los Banos.
Small cement-lined irrigation ditches along the side of the highway convey water to fields of corn, alfalfa, cotton, melons and tomatoes, being irrigated mostly by siphon tubes, transferring water from the ditch to the waiting crops. As I watched the water go out into the fields, I recalled learning how to use siphon tubes working for Salyers near Corcoran and later growing cantaloupes south of Kettleman city 30 years ago. Its not as easy as it looks, there is a real art to making them work right off the bat.
Further down the road past Los Banos and the national wildlife refuge we reached the town of Hilmar, home of Hilmar cheese and our favorite Portuguese bakery where my wife Karen, preorders loaves of sweet bread and custard-filled cupcakes so they are ready when we pass through the small town on our way north. I think I got to enjoy a quarter of one cupcake with my coffee the second day we were all together at breakfast time, they were a big hit with everyone.
Late in the afternoon Grant Cremers, who is a pretty good fly fisherman, took some of the boys fishing in a small stream near Twain Harte. Carlos and I stayed back and enjoyed a cocktail on the deck overlooking the pines below. Funny I called our son Clayton and his friend’s boys, they are all 17 and 18 years old now, I guess they will always be boys to me. They made it back a little before dinner with Clayton catching a nice trout which we cooked up and we ate as an hors d’ oeuvre.
On our last day most of the gang went up to the lake while my wife Karen and I ventured down to Jamestown where we went through a couple of antique stores and enjoyed an outdoor lunch under the shaded veranda of the National Hotel and Restaurant.
We came home via Oakdale where we had breakfast at Cahoots, then a little shopping at both Diamond Saddle Shop and Buckworths Western Wear. Before long we were home and getting ready for work the next day.
It was sure nice to get away and visit with old friends for a few days, the best part, no TV in the mountains.
Kevin Merrill of Mesa Vineyard Management is a board member of the Santa Barbara County Farm Bureau and a Director on the Sana Barbara County Fair Board. He can be reached at kmerrill@mesavineyard.com
