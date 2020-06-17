Kevin Merrill: Maybe time passes too quickly

I was out walking through the vineyard the other morning, watching our crews move trellis wires and open up the vines. We do this to allow light and air to get inside the canopy, keeping our nemesis, powdery mildew, from growing on the berries and leaves. So far, knock on wood, we are mildew free.
The weather is a big factor in keeping the vines free of mildew. Over the past few weeks, our weather has been a real roller-coaster, with high temperatures near the 100-degree mark some days, down to the high 60s in the same week. Throw a little wind and foggy mornings into the mix and you have our typical June weather.
I do not get to walk through the vines as often as I would like to, and I was surprised at how large our Chardonnay clusters were getting. Then I realized it is the middle of June, not the beginning of May, where my brain was telling me we should be. I think the COVID-19 outbreak threw a little wrinkle in time over the last several months as well.
I shared in my last column that our son Clayton participated in the Orcutt Academy High School virtual graduation ceremony, which culminated with a surprise party for Clayton at our home last week. His sister Kathleen, who also graduated from Allan Hancock College this year with a two-year degree, and is headed for Cal Poly in the fall.
Kathleen was a huge help putting the party together and was busy posting old photos of Clayton for his party. As I watched her work, I was taken back 20 years when we brought her home from the hospital. I recall my brother Dana telling me to get ready because time will pass very quickly as she grows up. I think that is something all new parents hear and have a hard time comprehending. Her brother Clayton arrived 16 months later.
I glanced at the photos Kathleen had on display and could not help but remember vividly picking Clayton up every afternoon from pre-school at Pacific Christian in Santa Maria. He was always waiting and watching for me to drive up, looking through the chain-link fence surrounding the playground. I remember feeling guilty if I was held up and running a little late.
It has truly been both a pleasure and a blessing to have the kids grow up on the vineyard. Hard to believe that 18 years go my wife Karen would gather up both kids, and together we would head out in my pickup to check on the harvesters starting early in the evenings. An Alan Jackson CD would be playing, and my wife would have both kids in her arms as we made our way out into the fields. It would not be long before they were both sound asleep, wrapped in their light blankets, each cuddled up on one side of mom.
Fast-forward to today, and they are both off to college, driving and helping in the vineyard during harvest with cluster counts, sugar samples and assisting in the office when dad needs help on the computer.
My brother was right, time passed very, very quickly.
Kevin Merrill of Mesa Vineyard Management is a board member of the Santa Barbara County Farm Bureau and a director on the Santa Barbara County Fair board. He can be reached at kmerrill@mesavineyard.com
