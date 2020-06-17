Kevin Merrill: Maybe time passes too quickly

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 805.925.2691 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I was out walking through the vineyard the other morning, watching our crews move trellis wires and open up the vines. We do this to allow light and air to get inside the canopy, keeping our nemesis, powdery mildew, from growing on the berries and leaves. So far, knock on wood, we are mildew free.

The weather is a big factor in keeping the vines free of mildew. Over the past few weeks, our weather has been a real roller-coaster, with high temperatures near the 100-degree mark some days, down to the high 60s in the same week. Throw a little wind and foggy mornings into the mix and you have our typical June weather.

I do not get to walk through the vines as often as I would like to, and I was surprised at how large our Chardonnay clusters were getting. Then I realized it is the middle of June, not the beginning of May, where my brain was telling me we should be. I think the COVID-19 outbreak threw a little wrinkle in time over the last several months as well.

I shared in my last column that our son Clayton participated in the Orcutt Academy High School virtual graduation ceremony, which culminated with a surprise party for Clayton at our home last week. His sister Kathleen, who also graduated from Allan Hancock College this year with a two-year degree, and is headed for Cal Poly in the fall.