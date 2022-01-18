A few light showers passed by last week dropping between .5 and .10 inches of rain on the hills, keeping the green grass fresh for a little while longer. We are hopeful that more storms find their way to our Central Coast, similar to the bountiful storms of a few weeks ago.
Warm days in the low 70s give way to cool evenings as soon as the sun goes down in the west, offering some spectacular sunsets.
Our crews are back and have started pruning our vines in blocks that we hope will not be susceptible to early spring frosts. Daytime temperatures in the low 70s always make me a little nervous that we may be in for an early bud break, but we have a long way to go at this point.
All of our ranch employees are back to work now, and this year’s holiday season seems to have passed by all too quickly. We always leave our Christmas decorations up until the 6th of January, the feast of the Epiphany. I remember growing up, Jan. 6 was our last chance to receive a gift from the traveling Wise Men as they made their way to see the newborn Jesus.
We left our shoe out on the front porch with some hay for the camels to eat and the Wise Men would leave a small gift as a thank you.
This year while we were transitioning from Christmas to the new year, I took some time to finally read some of the Christmas cards our friends sent us, and my wife Karen had set out around the house.
We don’t get the number of cards we used to get and unfortunately many of the ones we do receive are getting less personal and more generic. Gone are the days when my mom used to hand-write each card. Most cards now have a picture of the family with a short message printed on the card.
Most are signed, some are not. There are a few we get with voluminous pages outlining the families activities over the last year, most of those include quite a bit of information I don’t really need to know.
I do enjoy reading a few cards from folks I worked with throughout California, from my days in Paicines, to Corcoran, Visalia and Arvin. It seems like I made one or two lasting, real friendships everywhere I worked, those are the cards I really enjoy seeing every year. Those cards will usually prompt a phone call to catch up and make the annual promise that we “really need to get together this year.”
Time moves quickly, and I realized it recently when I read the obituaries of several friends I had in high school. Gone is the opportunity to “get together”. I was saddened to learn that longtime rancher and Santa Barbara County Farm Bureau board member, Leroy Scolari, passed away earlier this month. I can remember when Leroy used to come into our ranch on Alamo Pintado Road when my brother and I first started selling hay. Leroy was a steady customer for quite a while.
Both Leroy and his wife Joan were on the Farm Bureau board when I first became a board member. He and Joan were true advocates for agriculture in the County. I recall Joan would make her famous fudge during the holidays, but would only hand it out to certain people. I was lucky enough to get some of Joan’s fudge one year.
Leroy and Joan Scolari were some of the folks that helped make our agricultural family so special here in Santa Barbara County. Join me in “getting together" with some of your family and friends in 2022.