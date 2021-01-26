Last Friday brought us the first of hopefully a couple of wet storms to our area. I was happy to dump a little over a half inch of rain from our gauge at the vineyard near Los Alamos Saturday morning. Our pruning crews left work early Friday due to rain, something we haven’t seen in quite a while.
Water and rainfall is the precious lifeblood for us all. A clean and sustainable supply of water is what helps our area grow the many crops that feed a hungry nation and world. Most folks take it for granted, as they turn on the faucets in their homes. Unless there is a repair going on, we are seldom without water in our homes.
The supply of water takes up a good deal of my time these days. I have become heavily involved thanks to the state-mandated SGMA process. Also known as the Sustainable Ground Water Management Act which was signed into law by then Governor Jerry Brown in 2014. Its purpose is to ensure better local and regional management of groundwater, hoping to have sustainable groundwater management by 2042. It hopes to accomplish this goal through creating local groundwater sustainability agencies, (GSAs), utilizing local and regional folks to sit on the GSA boards in each watershed basin that is considered by the State Department of Water Resources to be in varying degrees of overdraft.
As you can imagine this is a daunting, expensive, time consuming, task. For the last five-plus years I have been working with other farmers, ranchers and landowners in the Los Alamos Valley which is part of the San Antonio Water Basin, to develop a GSA along with forming our own water district.
Our intent was to try and keep as much local control of our groundwater resource as possible. A sharp learning curve to say the least, but we were successful thanks to the Cachuma Resource Water Conservation District and the County of Santa Barbara Water Agency helping us make our way through the bureaucracy. The San Antonio Water Basin District was formed late last year and is working hand-in-hand with our GSA to come up with an equitable, sustainable groundwater plan by 2022, as mandated by the state.
Throw in the restraints of not being able to meet in person due to COVID-19 and you can imagine how difficult a process this is. I am, however, getting pretty good with Zoom meetings. All of our meetings these days are Zoom, we seem to be in a virtual world, at least through this summer.
When I am not dealing with water or growing grapes, my attention turns to the Santa Maria Fairpark, where I am still a fair board member. The board along with the JLA and Fairpark staff are currently planning a virtual auction and show in July for kids who want to raise and animal for 4-H, FFA or Grange. A full-fledged county fair probably won’t happen until July of 2022 due to COVID.
All the folks at the Fairpark along with the JLA board of directors want to be able to provide a venue for kids still wanting to raise an animal, have a judge review their hard work during a virtual show, with the chance to win a ribbon or buckle for the hard work they put into their animals and then sell them during a virtual auction.
Parents and kids need to watch out for information from the JLA and Fairpark over the next two weeks. If you have any questions folks can email me and I'll get you headed in the right direction.
Let’s hope we have a wet, rainy week ahead.