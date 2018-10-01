Fall is definitely in the air as October begins. Wine grape harvest continues to go at a slow pace as winemakers continue to wait for the brix, or sugar levels in our fruit to go up and be in balance with the acid in the berries.
The warm last days of September helped, but the threat of tropical rain making its way to the Central Coast has growers nervous. As I write this column, 90 percent of the Chardonnay crop is still out hanging on the vines, most of it with a lingering amount of botrytis hiding in the clusters. A rain followed by warm weather now could be devastating for an already-light crop here in Santa Barbra County. Like always we will deal with whatever comes our way.
With harvest delayed this season it gave me time to enjoy going to two events always held at the end of September — Danish Days in Solvang and Old Days a week later in Los Alamos.
Danish days weekend my wife Karen went over to Visalia to visit her dad. The kids and I decided to go down to Solvang on Saturday morning for the traditional aebleskiver breakfast held along Copenhagen Drive. It gave me a chance to visit with some of my friends, dressed in their Danish costumes, cooking aebleskiver behind the long line of stoves set up down the middle of the street. It took me back to when dad and I used to cover the event for the Santa Ynez Valley News over 45 years ago.
Kathleen, Clayton and I enjoyed our breakfast on a beautiful morning, watching the Danish dancers perform while the Village Band accompanied them atop the Carlsberg beer wagon.
A great community event still put on by hard working volunteers. I’m not sure I will ever get used to the mingling of polka music and the sounds of the chainsaw sculptor, a relatively new addition to Danish Days, going on at the same time.
Los Alamos Old Days has changed over the years as well. Always held during the last weekend of September, it can be a very hot weekend. This year the temperatures were much cooler, making the Friday night chili cook-off event held at the Los Alamos Valley Men’s Club far more inviting.
After dropping off a couple of my wife Karen’s famous cheesecakes for their silent auction, we all sampled an array of different chilis, thanks to a dozen local restaurants donating their time and cooking expertise to claim the first-place title for the best chili while helping the Men’s Club raise money.
As I sat at the one of the long barbecue tables behind the club building enjoying my bowl of chili, I recalled during the mid-1970s watching Al Monighetti and his crew placing blocks of top sirloin through the steel rods that went over the oak coals of the outdoor barbecue behind the Men’s Club on Saturday night. The dinner was followed by a dance that always included a few dust-ups among rivals coming from Santa Maria, Lompoc and Santa Ynez, keeping the western flavor of the event alive and well.
I remember one of the last dances I went to with my brother and his wife Marsha, ending with a late-night invitation from my brother for everyone left at the dance around 1 a.m. to come by his house for breakfast. Most of them came and Marsha still reminds him of that occasion when needed.
I think that remains the one and only early-morning breakfast invitation offered by my brother to this day.