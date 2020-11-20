Kevin Merrill: COVID, and those Thanksgiving memories

After enjoying a few autumn days with frosty mornings, a little rain and daytime temperatures reaching the mid 60s, we once again saw temperatures rise to the low 90s last week.
I am glad the warm weather only lasted a few days and enjoyed waking to early morning fog. Autumn was back as I left the ranch early in dense fog only to make my way over the hill to find the Santa Maria Valley as clear as a bell. The vineyards alongside Highway 101 were showing off their fall colors as I made my way north, perfect weather to help celebrate Thanksgiving.
I can’t remember a year that will test the resolve of Americans like 2020. Our thoughts and prayers go out to friends and family who have lost loved ones to the coronavirus or are recovering from having it, along with the businesses that may never reopen because of the rollercoaster of shutdowns that go along with it. And, we are still dealing with a national election that has not officially been decided.
As I made my way down the highway I looked out over beautifully manicured fields of broccoli, cauliflower and newly planted strawberries. Black angus cattle dotted the hillsides, slowly grazing under the oaks. I was listening to my favorite country music station playing songs from the 70s, pausing for a moment to thank God for the blessing of my family and the fortuity of living here on the Central Coast during these unusual times.
This year’s Thanksgiving gatherings present some unique challenges, that’s for sure. I remember growing up on our ranch near Ballard in the Santa Ynez Valley. We didn’t have any big family gatherings as my mom and dad were only children, so no aunts, uncles or cousins. I can barely remember going down to Rancho La Vega to my great aunts, Micaela and Ynez’s for a family gathering during the holidays, before the ranch was sold in the early 1960s. I remember many holidays at home on the ranch near Ballard, with just my grandparents and our family. Mom always making them into special occasions, bringing out her sliver dinnerware and best china.
The dried leaves on our grapevines, thanks to the earlier frosts last week, reminded me of the leaves that had fallen, and we had to rake from the two or three giant Chinese elm trees in our yard. Even though it was just my grandparents, who lived about 150 yards north of us, mom wanted the yard looking nice for Thanksgiving.
An additional chore my brother Dana and I had was cracking enough walnuts to fill several large jars for future holiday baking. We each had our own hammer and wooden cutting board to accomplish this job. We had a flat coated retriever named Chico who loved to eat walnuts. He would get off with a few and usually gained five or 10 pounds during the holidays from eating too many walnuts.
This year we will celebrate Thanksgiving on the vineyard, we may have a friend or two over. I look forward to a relaxing day.
My wife Karen, our kids Kathleen, Clayton and I, hope you all stay safe and healthy this holiday season. We wish you all a blessed Thanksgiving.
Kevin Merrill of Mesa Vineyard Management is a board member of the Santa Barbara County Farm Bureau and a director on the Santa Barbara County Fair Board. He can be reached at kmerrill@mesavineyard.com
