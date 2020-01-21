Kevin Merrill: Cold mornings and busy afternoons

The last couple of mornings I looked out to see a nice layer of frost on our roof along with a pretty good coating of ice on our truck windshield.

I was glad to see it because some or our vines were starting to think it was springtime, complete with new green leaves appearing from last year’s canes. These cold mornings will slow them down.

I noticed a pretty good layer of ice on the windshield of Clayton’s truck, so I went over and started it up so the defroster had time to melt it and he would not be late for school.

Our pruning crews are out early, bundled up against the cold morning temperatures as they make their way down the vine rows removing last year’s wood. I checked in with the foreman for a few minutes and then happily got back into my warm pickup.

Thankfully, the sun warms things up quickly and as long as the wind stays calm the daytime temperatures get up to around 65 degrees.

Last weekend our daughter Kathleen took off to practice her breakaway roping, and Clayton and I decided to go cut some firewood. Our wood supply was getting pretty low and we have been enjoying our fireplace with the nights getting colder. One of the jobs I had planned on doing over the holidays but never got to it.