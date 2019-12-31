Kevin Merrill: A new year begins, so does the work

The Christmas holiday seemed to sneak up on me. I’m not sure why. Maybe because Thanksgiving was a week later than usual.

We had our outside lights up earlier than normal this year and our annual family Christmas card went out early. We were a little late buying a tree. There didn’t seem to be as many out there to buy and prices seemed high. I almost capitulated and bought a fake tree but was saved at the last minute by a nice, reasonably-priced tree on a lot in Santa Maria.

We were all blessed by the rainstorms that made their way onto the Central Coast, as long as you were not driving. So far in Los Alamos we are up to 5.6 inches of rain for the year. Snow levels were low, causing problems on Highway 101, with I-5 closing. The mountains behind Figueroa were covered in snow, keeping our days cool and our nights cold.

I was hoping it would be a little colder at night because we need some good frosts and temperatures below freezing to put our grapevines to sleep before they bud out next spring.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Our crews and tractor drivers are off now until Jan. 6, which gives me time to make sure my records of our farming activities for 2019 are finished, and I begin to get ready for this new year, with pruning starting next Monday.