Kevin Merrill: A new year begins, so does the work

The Christmas holiday seemed to sneak up on me. I’m not sure why. Maybe because Thanksgiving was a week later than usual.
We had our outside lights up earlier than normal this year and our annual family Christmas card went out early. We were a little late buying a tree. There didn’t seem to be as many out there to buy and prices seemed high. I almost capitulated and bought a fake tree but was saved at the last minute by a nice, reasonably-priced tree on a lot in Santa Maria.
We were all blessed by the rainstorms that made their way onto the Central Coast, as long as you were not driving. So far in Los Alamos we are up to 5.6 inches of rain for the year. Snow levels were low, causing problems on Highway 101, with I-5 closing. The mountains behind Figueroa were covered in snow, keeping our days cool and our nights cold.
I was hoping it would be a little colder at night because we need some good frosts and temperatures below freezing to put our grapevines to sleep before they bud out next spring.
You have free articles remaining.
Our crews and tractor drivers are off now until Jan. 6, which gives me time to make sure my records of our farming activities for 2019 are finished, and I begin to get ready for this new year, with pruning starting next Monday.
I’m hoping to spend some time with the kids, who are out of school but busy with their own schedules. Our daughter Kathleen is working part-time at the Farm Bureau office in Buellton. Clayton is starting a new job in Santa Maria at a well-known fast-food restaurant. Hopefully, together, we can find the time to repair the horse corral fences, clean out our garage and cut a little firewood before they go back to school. Not very exciting, but those are things we have all been putting off for a while. We are gearing up for a family vacation in Kauai around Easter.
I did receive a late Christmas present. My pickup finally made it back from Redding with its new transmission on Dec. 27. As it turns out, General Motors has a program called “vehicle re-unite.” If your vehicle breaks down a long way from home, they will try and get it back to you after the repairs have been made. The poor guy who brought my truck back inside of a covered trailer had to drive through the post-Christmas traffic from Redding, arriving at the ranch around 8:30 at night.
I was glad to get it back. While my truck was being repaired, the company loner, another Chevy ½-ton pickup, lost its transmission right in front of our house on the vineyard one morning as I was going to work. I was then given another loner, a 2015, ¾-ton Dodge truck. It was in good shape and there were no problems with the transmission. It was, however, a good two and a half feet off of the ground with no running board to help you step up into the cab. I felt like I was getting up onto a horse every time I went to drive somewhere. I’m glad to have my truck back.
Karen, Kathleen, Clayton and I wish you all a blessed, prosperous and healthy New Year!
Kevin Merrill of Mesa Vineyard Management is a board member of the Santa Barbara County Farm Bureau and a director on the Santa Barbara County Fair Board. He can be reached at kmerrill@mesavineyard.com