The pandemic hit community colleges especially hard, and Allan Hancock College is no exception. Hancock’s enrollment is down approximately 20 percent since the 2019 fall semester, and the reasons behind it are more complicated than you may think.
Prior to the pandemic, enrollment changes at community colleges ran counter-cyclical to the economy. During economic recessions, enrollment tends to increase as students seek to reskill or change careers. And when the economy is strong, students often forgo college to enter the workplace.
However, the answer to why students are not enrolling during the pandemic signals a level of complexity not seen before. Certainly, some students are staying away because of the pandemic — whether for their own safety or simply waiting for classes to return to “normal.”
Students with children are struggling to find child care, and many others have taken advantage of a workforce shortage during an economic expansion to work more hours at higher wages. Regardless of the reason, students who fail to pursue their education now will see negative economic impacts down the road, leaving behind hundreds of thousands of dollars in lifetime earnings.
Hancock degrees immediately benefit our students. Within the first year of completing a degree, Hancock alumni earn an average of $9,200 more than their peers who do not have a degree. Moreover, these students have more mobility to advance in their careers or transfer to a four-year institution. As they move fully into the economy, Hancock graduates are more likely to be employed, more likely to vote, and less likely to need social supports.
While enrollments are down, we should also look at the other side of the enrollment coin: the 80 percent of students who persisted at Hancock during the pandemic are showing tremendous resiliency.
In an era like no other, Hancock students not only adapted to the ever-changing environment, they stepped up to help their neighbors get through the pandemic. Student workers were on the front line of our community food share program, managed our vaccination center, and are now working at the COVID-19 testing site on campus.
The past two years provided ample opportunity for our students to walk away in exasperation – but the vast majority rolled up their sleeves to maintain their academic progress.
Our administrative team is diving deep into the last two years of local data to gain clearer understanding so we can better serve our students and our community. We will reach out to every student who left Hancock to determine how we can help get them back on track, and we will work with our student leaders to identify the factors that led to their success.
We already know some of the broad strokes of what is needed: courses that meet the needs of students, programs tailored to adult learners, and employment opportunities to support students as they study.
Perhaps most importantly, Governor Newsom’s budget provides a critical tool by maintaining support for community colleges at current levels. With stable base funding, we can continue to change the odds for our community with the development of meaningful programs designed to support our local economy.
Enrollment may be down today, but the faculty and staff at Allan Hancock College continue to put in the work to ensure that everyone in Northern Santa Barbara County has access to programs that will put them on track to a better life.