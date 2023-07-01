 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your Community College

Kevin G. Walthers: What a difference a decade makes

Kevin Walthers 2023

Kevin Walthers

 Contributed

Summer is always a welcome opportunity for relaxation and reflection.

This summer is particularly poignant for my family and I: July 5 marks the 10th anniversary of our arrival in the Santa Maria Valley. We arrived excited to join the great work of Allan Hancock College, and although sometimes it feels like just yesterday, it truly is remarkable how much has changed in 10 years.

In 2013, the nation was emerging from the Great Recession. Thanks to the exceptional leadership of Hancock’s board of trustees, the college weathered the recession better than many colleges. Although enrollment caps and hiring freezes were needed, no layoffs or furloughs occurred.

Kevin G. Walthers, Ph.D. is the superintendent/president of Allan Hancock College.

0
0
0
0
0

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Local News

Breaking News

News Alerts