Kevin G. Walthers: The value of higher education

As the political campaign season ramps up, we are seeing a great deal of interest in higher education policy. At the forefront is college affordability for students, often combined with conversations about student loan debt.
The Great Recession accelerated the national trend of disinvesting in public higher education. In 1993, state investment in higher education accounted for 70 percent of the cost, keeping tuition rates low. Today, the state investment has dropped to 50 percent, with the burden shifted to students and families.
It’s easy to target colleges and universities as the culprits of the growing cost to families, but the data show a different story. In constant dollars, the average annual increase in total cost has risen by about three-quarters of a percent over the last 25 years, while the tuition cost for students has more than doubled. Nationally, state funding per student is down by more than $1,000 since 2008, demonstrating that policy-makers have abandoned the idea that higher education is a public good.
Ironically, the disinvestment in higher education comes at a time when post-secondary education is more important than ever. As states clamor to increase the career-ready workforce, they are also increasing the cost to students who can least afford to pay it. A new study published by Georgetown University’s Center for Education and Workforce finds that “education beyond high school is now the preferred currency for workers seeking economic opportunity in the US labor market” and that a bachelor’s degree “is not the only route” to the middle class.
You have free articles remaining.
For students looking to enter the workforce quickly, the programs offered at Allan Hancock College provide a gateway to jobs that pay well. Given that California community colleges still offer low tuition and substantial financial aid, we know that AHC is the smart choice for a growing number of students.
Students attending Hancock – regardless of whether they are on a career or transfer path – are assured of a quality education that won’t leave them shackled with debt. Consider the cost for earning a certificate or degree to pursue careers in corrections, medical assisting, medical billing, or criminal justice. At Hancock, the cost for the typical student would be less than $1,000 per year after financial aid is considered. Those same programs at for-profit colleges - such as Laurus College or San Joaquin Valley College - will cost a student more than $14,000!
As national politicians focus on student debt, they would be better served to focus on federal policy that sends billions of taxpayer dollars to predatory, for-profit institutions. The bulk of student loan defaults comes from this small slice of higher education.
For-profit institutions enroll only 10 percent of all students, but account for more than half of all defaulted loans. Consider what that means – these institutions are essentially building profits on specious promises to students that leave taxpayers holding the bag while shareholders reap rewards. Consider even one of the better for-profit institutions – Grand Canyon University. Earlier this month, GCU’s parent company Grand Canyon Education reported net profits, after taxes, of $259 million on revenue that overwhelmingly (70 percent) came from federal sources.
If politicians want to address the issues of student debt, they should focus on the companies that are driving that debt through predatory recruitment of students. When students are victims of these colleges, they actually have legal rights to have their debt erased.
Unfortunately, as reported by the Project on Predatory Student Lending, the Department of Education is making it “nearly impossible” for students to get their debts canceled. Higher education credentials should be a value to students and a boon to the economy. When bad actors are allowed to continue to fleece students (with our tax dollars!), we all lose.
Kevin G. Walthers, Ph.D., is the superintendent/president of Allan Hancock College.