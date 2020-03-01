Kevin G. Walthers: The value of higher education

As the political campaign season ramps up, we are seeing a great deal of interest in higher education policy. At the forefront is college affordability for students, often combined with conversations about student loan debt.

The Great Recession accelerated the national trend of disinvesting in public higher education. In 1993, state investment in higher education accounted for 70 percent of the cost, keeping tuition rates low. Today, the state investment has dropped to 50 percent, with the burden shifted to students and families.

It’s easy to target colleges and universities as the culprits of the growing cost to families, but the data show a different story. In constant dollars, the average annual increase in total cost has risen by about three-quarters of a percent over the last 25 years, while the tuition cost for students has more than doubled. Nationally, state funding per student is down by more than $1,000 since 2008, demonstrating that policy-makers have abandoned the idea that higher education is a public good.