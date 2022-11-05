Dr. Kevin Walthers

We’re so fortunate to live where we live — with great weather, pristine beaches, quaint communities, incredible food, and world-class wine.

You can also add “amazing live theater” to that list.

Most locals know that for over 50 years, Allan Hancock College’s Pacific Conservatory for the Performing Arts (PCPA), also known as the Pacific Conservatory Theatre, delivers remarkable productions in Hancock’s Marian and Severson Theaters, as well as the recently renovated Solvang Festival Theater each summer.

Kevin G. Walthers, Ph.D., is the superintendent/president of Allan Hancock College. Get your PCPA tickets at PCPA.org.

