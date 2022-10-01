You probably know that colleges are accredited. But what exactly does that mean? And what’s the difference in standards for community versus proprietary colleges?
Glad you asked.
Allan Hancock College is a member of the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges (ACCJC), the only regional accrediting body dedicated solely to monitoring two-year institutions.
All 116 California community colleges are part of the ACCJC, as are community colleges in Hawaii, Guam, American Samoa, and the Marshall Islands.
Most four-year colleges and universities in California fall under a different regional accreditor: the Western Association of Schools and Colleges Senior College & University Commission (WSCUC or “WASC Senior”).
ACCJC and WSCUC are two of seven regional accreditors recognized by the Department of Education to ensure that colleges and universities meet a quality threshold for students. Colleges that lack (or lose) accredited status also lose eligibility to receive federal financial aid awards.
This may sound like a battle of bureaucratic acronyms, but it serves an important function. Accredited colleges must periodically submit a comprehensive report attesting to their ability to clearly define a mission, teach students, manage finances, and follow best practices with oversight from the college’s board of trustees.
Hancock is nearing the end of our seven-year accreditation cycle and we recently completed the final draft of the college’s institutional self-evaluation report (ISER). The ISER is developed through the collaboration of faculty, staff and administrators who hold expertise in the various areas of the college.
Over the next two months, members of the college will review the draft, suggest improvements, and ultimately finalize a document that will be sent to the ACCJC.
Through this process, we demonstrate that Allan Hancock College meets each of the 150-plus standards set by ACCJC. The ISER also includes areas where the college feels it can improve in order to best support students and enhance our mission.
We take this reporting seriously, demonstrating to students that classes and programs taken at Allan Hancock College provide an educational environment that supports student goals.
Our goal at Allan Hancock College is to exceed the standards. Unfortunately, that is not always the case for other colleges that seem to view the standards as a minimal compliance barrier to access federal financial aid dollars.
Many proprietary institutions are members of the Accrediting Council for Independent Colleges and Schools (ACICS), an organization that was so lax in its oversight of colleges and universities that the Department of Education recently brought to close a years-long review of the agency and revoked their status as an accreditor.
At one time ACICS accredited more than 100 colleges, including some of the most notorious institutions for student deception. The remaining colleges under ACICS purview must now find a new accrediting agency by 2024.
Given that a fundamental reason the Department of Education values accreditation is to ensure federal tax dollars are used appropriately, this would be a good time for Congress to strengthen the role of accrediting agencies.
Too often colleges are leaving students worse off financially after they leave an institution than they would have been had they never attended. Deceptive marketing practices among ACICS colleges led students to believe they would immediately receive high paying jobs. Many of these students accepted financial aid packages that appeared as grants and scholarships only to learn later that a substantial portion of the funds actually came from loans.
A more rigorous approach to accreditation would serve both students and taxpayers well. Allan Hancock College welcomes enhanced standards; we already exceed the minimum thresholds and our faculty and staff work diligently to ensure Hancock remains the most affordable option for higher education in our region.
In a more robust accreditation system, the students and taxpayers are the true winners.
Students would feel more confident about their educational choices and taxpayers would no longer need to subsidize federal loans that are directed straight to shareholders.
Until the bar is raised, it is up to students and parents to carefully examine the offers provided by colleges before they sign on the dotted line.