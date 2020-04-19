Kevin G. Walthers: Public community college more valuable than ever

Locally, the PEP can be a good tool when deciding where to attend. Our radio and television stations are filled with lofty, optimistic promises from for-profit colleges in our region. An analysis of the PEP measure shows that those promises may not play out in reality for our community. For years, Santa Barbara Business College operated along the Central Coast, only recently selling most of its programs to San Joaquin Valley College. Third Way’s analysis of PEP finds that students attending Santa Barbara Business College should expect to spend 6.6 years to recover their $15,000 per year investment. Students attending San Joaquin Valley College should expect to pay almost $19,000 per year and will need 10.9 years to recover the cost of their education.

The value is much better for the thousands of students at Allan Hancock College. With an annual investment of less than $3,400 per year, Bulldog alums will need only 1.2 years to recoup their investment. Even among California Community Colleges, that payback rate places AHC in the top quartile of schools measured on two-year rates of return. That is good news for workers returning to Hancock looking for an affordable investment that will allow them to get back to work.

We can’t be sure what the coming months will bring us, but you can be sure that no matter what happens, Allan Hancock College will be here for Northern Santa Barbara County. Our faculty and staff are professional educators committed to changing the odds for our community. When it’s time for you, your friends, your neighbors or your employees to come back to school, let them know that their best investment is at their local college – Allan Hancock College.

Kevin G. Walthers Ph.D. is the superintendent/president of Allan Hancock College, a member of the California Community College System. The reports cited above can be found at thirdway.org and forbes.com/sites/dereknewton.

