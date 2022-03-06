It’s March, and that means high school seniors are thinking about graduation and the next step in their journey. More than half of all local graduates will enroll at Allan Hancock College this fall and receive free tuition thanks to the Hancock Promise. And, that’s just one benefit to becoming a Bulldog.
College expenses include far more than the cost of tuition - students need textbooks, transportation, food, clothing, and sometimes childcare. Hancock has them covered.
Books for Bulldogs provides free textbook loans each semester. We’ve partnered with the City of Santa Maria and the Santa Maria Area Rapid Transit to provide free bus passes for every student. Our ongoing Food Share Because We Care program offers free food each week to students. Our Career Closet has free business attire for students seeking employment, and our CARE program provides support services to single parents attending Hancock.
We don’t stop there. Our Veteran Success Center supports student veterans waiting on GI Bill benefits. We have resources for foster youth, classes for those seeking citizenship or a GED, and a Basic Needs Office that assists with housing and mental health wellness needs. Need technology? Our IT department provides students with free laptops and hotspots, and even free electric car charging stations.
Over the past several years, Allan Hancock College expanded many programs to provide access to basic need resources to students throughout our community.
The community college experience of today is vastly different than that of the past. Decades ago, California community colleges were free and largely focused on transfer. The business model assumed students were of middle-class status with the financial means to attend college full-time – and in the 1950s and 1960s, most students fit that mold.
Today, Hancock’s student body is as diverse as our local community, and students attend not only for transfer, but also for career education programs, for certificates in fields requiring specific technical skills, and for English language and citizenship programs.
Over the past decade, we’ve responded by expanding our career education programs and opening a state-of-the-art facility for machining, automotive, welding, and agriculture. This fall, a new fine arts facility will provide space for 21st century training in graphic design, film production, digital photography, animation, and fine arts. Our Community Education programs are ever-expanding to meet many other industry needs, including our latest program to address supply chain issues by training more truck drivers.
The great news is that all these services, programs, and facilities are not just for the high school class of 2022. Everyone in the community can reap these benefits. And the cherry on top: anyone (regardless of age) who attends full-time for the 2022-23 year will be eligible for the final year of Hancock Promise Plus, providing free tuition for an entire year.
There is no better educational value in our community than Allan Hancock College, and there is no better time than now to become a Bulldog. While receiving wrap-around basic needs support services and free tuition, Hancock graduates will see an average bump in wages of $9,200 per year. Even better: Hancock students don’t carry debt often incurred at for-profit institutions and a Hancock credential is of far more value in the job market.
Now is the time to start thinking about summer and fall at Allan Hancock College. Students of all ages are welcome and our resources will support all who attend. More importantly, our team of faculty and staff are dedicated to student success and driven to change the odds for our community. Fall is right around the corner, and we look forward to you or your loved ones becoming a Bulldog.