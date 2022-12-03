Dr. Kevin Walthers

Kevin Walthers

According to California state law, the mission of community colleges is to “offer academic and vocational instruction at the lower division level.” This includes serving students of all ages in academic, vocational, and basic skills instruction.

That mission is as critical today as it was when California’s Educational Master Plan was developed more than 50 years ago.

At Allan Hancock College, we are producing results toward that mission. Since 2011, we have increased our five-year average for students completing an associate degree by more than 50 percent and the five-year average for students completing certificates by more than 35 percent — all during a prolonged period of declining enrollment across the state.

Kevin G. Walthers, Ph.D., is the superintendent/president of Allan Hancock College. AHC’s Roadmaps to Success program can be found at www.hancockcollege.edu/learning-collective/roadmaps.php.

0
0
0
0
0