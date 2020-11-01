Kevin G. Walthers: Community colleges pave the way

Recent reports from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center (NSCRC) paint a picture that we understand well in our community: two-year colleges play a significant role in bachelor degree attainment. Nationally, almost half of all students earning a baccalaureate degree were enrolled at a community college prior to their graduation. In California, more than six in 10 graduates have some community college credit.
While the data includes students who may have taken just one class or attended just one semester, the overwhelming majority are students who attended a community college for multiple semesters. In fact, more than three-quarters of those with prior college credit attended for at least two terms and two-thirds had three or more semesters of community college credit when they earned their bachelor degree.
This report supports two key policy goals of Allan Hancock College. First, the importance of a rigorous, full time experience for incoming freshmen cannot be overstated. The Hancock Promise is intentionally designed to encourage students to enroll full time, take math and English, and to complete a formal educational plan. By setting expectations tied to positive outcomes, AHC provides a “nudge” toward long-term success. We are seeing early evidence that the completion goals built into the Hancock Promise are spreading to the college as a whole. The number of AHC graduates in May set a record for the third consecutive year at 1,301 – a figure almost double that of just seven years ago.
The NSCRC report highlights a second important point for students in our region – the need for access to an affordable, reliable four-year degree. Allan Hancock College offers dozens of associate degrees for transfer that guarantee admission to the California State University system. Unfortunately, the closest CSU to Santa Maria is more than 100 miles away in Ventura County. The majority of students graduating from Allan Hancock College are first-generation students who struggle to balance the needs of their family locally against the time and expense of attending a college so far from home.
Although the state of California has made positive steps to address some of the needs, more needs to be done. State funding for Hancock Promise students supports our local initiative, but falls short of the amount needed to cover the cost required to fully implement the program. With support from our community, our local Promise endowment is growing to fill the gap and the Allan Hancock College Foundation’s centennial campaign will help ensure that our local students have access to the education they need.
Unfortunately, our ability to enhance state programs for Promise scholarships is not matched to our ability to address the most important educational equity issue facing our community: access to four-year degrees. The state’s community college baccalaureate program has shown great success even though it is limited to only 15 colleges that can each offer one degree. New legislation this year seeks to expand the program, potentially providing additional access to four-year degrees for students on the Central Coast.
Allan Hancock College is doing the work necessary to prepare students for 21st century jobs by expanding access and increasing completion. If we want to truly solve the most pressing problems for our community and our state, we must be able to provide full educational opportunity to the families living in more isolated parts of California. If we actually want to move past statements of support and implement policies that will support educational equity for our most vulnerable students, we will remove the financial barriers to attendance and expand access to four-year degrees on community college campuses.
Kevin G. Walthers, Ph.D., is the superintendent/president of Allan Hancock College.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!