Kevin G. Walthers: College in the age of coronavirus

During the extended spring break for students, staff set up home offices and implemented virtual office technology that would ensure students still had access to financial aid, veteran services, equity programs and other critical services. Our IT staff went to work to find every laptop on campus to ensure that students could have appropriate equipment to continue their studies, librarians found ways to ensure services were still available and administrators held virtual town hall meetings with more than 1,000 students to spread the word. Our catchphrase quickly became “we got this.”

Students, of course, are also facing challenges to make sure they have the necessary tools to participate fully. Not only do they need a safe study space with access to broadband and a learning environment free from distraction, they need to manage the reality of family crisis as parents and siblings find themselves without work. It would be easy for these students to drop out and plan to attend in the future. We have a message for those students: Don’t do it!