top story
Your Community College

Kevin G. Walthers: Changing the odds through college completion

Dr. Kevin Walthers

Kevin Walthers

Community college enrollment is a hot topic among policy makers nationwide— and especially in Sacramento.

During the pandemic, public colleges and universities saw enrollments fall for two consecutive years. A new report from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, however, indicates that the tide is turning, with overall undergraduate enrollment in the fall of 2022 essentially stable and freshman enrollment rebounding significantly at community colleges.

While many complex factors are driving the decline in enrollment, it’s hard to overstate the destabilization in college-going rates for the high school graduating classes of 2020 and 2021. It’s been three years now since the pandemic declaration, and colleges continue to feel the impact of two consecutive graduating classes choosing something other than college upon their exit from high school.

Kevin G. Walthers, Ph.D., is the superintendent/president of Allan Hancock College.

