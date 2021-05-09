When Santa Maria Junior College opened its doors in fall 1920, the United States was emerging from a once-in-a-century global pandemic, shaking off the scars of World War I, and battling an economic recession. A century later, Hancock’s 100th graduating class also persevered through a pandemic, struggled with economic turmoil, and grappled with social strife not seen in decades.
What started with a few students in 1920 at Santa Maria High School is now Allan Hancock College, serving nearly 20,000 students annually in our degree, certificate, and custom training programs. Our programs produce nearly 2,000 Bulldog graduates each year and our students boast the best community college transfer rate to Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo.
We’ve come a long way from our humble beginnings, and it’s time to celebrate!
On May 21, 2021, Hancock will hold its 100th commencement ceremony. As we did last summer, we have organized and emphasized a safe drive-through and live-stream the ceremony so that families can watch their graduates walk across the stage and collect their diploma in person. The college expects about 500 graduates to participate over the course of a 10-hour day that is expertly planned by our staff.
In fall of 2019, we started planning a year-long series of events to mark the college’s milestone year — capped off in style with a grand black-tie gala for over 400 guests. The pandemic changed all that, and I believe the result will be for the better.
On Saturday, May 22, 2021, we are hosting a Centennial Celebration online for the entire community. The virtual event will celebrate Hancock’s history in an entertaining and engaging program, hosted by Santa Barbara County Supervisor Steve Lavagnino.
Live music will provide the backdrop for the celebration, featuring hit songs “through the decades” of Hancock’s history with a heavy dose of local talent. We are honored to host performances from Grammy award winning artist and local legend Louie Ortega, Santa Maria native Pryor Baird with his band Pryor & Lee, and PCPA’s own Yusef Seevers.
Other musical guests include multi-platinum recording artist Glen Philips of the Santa Barbara band Toad the Wet Sprocket, The Manhattan Dolls, and regional favorites The Molly Ringwald Project and Steppin’ Out.
The celebration will include a special tribute to the hometown heroes who served the community during the COVID-19 pandemic. As the central coast’s premier training ground for nurses, firefighters, police officers, emergency medical technicians and other first responders. We are proud of the role Allan Hancock College played in serving those in need over the past year.
The college will also announce the Centennial Class of Distinguished Alumni—a list of 100 former students who embody the heart of Hancock. There are few in our community who have not been personally impacted by Allan Hancock College and we are inspired by the thousands upon thousands who took “Start Here, Go Anywhere” to heart.
As we look forward to the next 100 years, we are adding a new slogan – one that is unique to us: “Changing the Odds.” Over the past year, we have seen students, faculty, and staff rally to the cause of supporting our community through distance education, food distribution, and vaccination clinics. We have many great stories about those who overcome the odds, but the actions of this year’s pack of Bulldogs show we are more committed than ever to Changing the Odds for northern Santa Barbara County.
We hope you will join us for the Centennial Celebration on May 22. The event is free and open to the public, thanks to the generous support of local sponsors. We are especially grateful for our local McDonald’s restaurants and Cheryl and Ted Maddux, who are our Presenting Sponsor, as well as CoastHills Credit Union that is our Millennial Sponsor. In fact, over 100 local businesses, individuals, and community groups are sponsoring the celebration, and all proceeds benefit the Hancock Promise fund.
It’s going to be a big weekend and it would not be possible without the community. We serve you, and you support us. That’s the way it should be at your community college.
Happy 100, Hancock. Here’s to many more!