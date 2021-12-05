Seven years ago, I was in Guadalupe meeting with parents of McKenzie Junior High School students, talking about the opportunity that awaited their children at Allan Hancock College. Despite the language barrier with many of these parents, it was clear that they understood the importance of college for their kids — but how to pay for it was a mystery.
As the conversation progressed with one mother, I attempted to assure her through a translator that financial aid will support her son’s education. We were talking about FAFSA, Pell Grants, and Dream Act applications when it occurred to me that this conversation was difficult enough in English, much less through Spanish translation. Finally, I said, “It’s free. When your son graduates high school, we’ll make sure his tuition is covered.”
Free. That word resonated.
The mom teared up, “Free?”
“Yes, free. We got you. You just make sure he graduates.”
Hancock’s board of trustees Chair Larry Lahr was also at that meeting. As we left that evening, he said to me, “That’s pretty bold. How are you going to pay for it?”
Given that the student was in seventh grade, I knew we’d have time to formulate a plan to launch the Hancock Promise. We ramped up efforts to offer free tuition immediately – reaching out to the community, the Santa Barbara Foundation, and local businesses.
Our first big win came with a $1 million gift from Mechanics Bank (formerly Rabobank). Soon, donors joined, and today we have $5.5 million in cash and pledges toward our $10 million goal to support the Hancock Promise in perpetuity.
We are now in our fourth year of offering “First Year Free at AHC.” The Hancock Promise pays first year tuition for any student who graduates from a north Santa Barbara County high school, enrolls immediately at AHC, and commits to attend full time.
Research shows that such eligibility parameters equate to student success. In the fall of 2018, we confidently launched the Hancock Promise with the goal of increasing both enrollment from high schools and completion rates at Hancock. Today, results are rolling in, and the investment is providing dividends.
Prior to implementation, about 38 percent of local high school students enrolled at Allan Hancock College in the fall after graduation. The first cohort of Promise students pushed that figure to above 50 percent. Note: this is not a measure of students who go to college, but a measure of how many recent local graduates were arriving on campus in the fall of 2018.
Although astounded by the numbers, and proud that our initial hypothesis appeared proven true, we wanted to confirm that the Promise was responsible for the sudden increase. Fortunately, we had the opportunity to conduct what economists call a "natural experiment" where we can analyze similarly situated students in a test and control group. The Hancock Promise is designed to build a college-going culture in our district (all of northern Santa Barbara County, from the Gaviota Pass to the Santa Maria River).
These data offered a comparison with students in our district to students attending Hancock from outside the district. Over the years, the attendance rate from Nipomo and Arroyo Grande high schools was about half of that for high schools in the AHC district. However, when the Hancock Promise launched, the substantial jump for students from Santa Barbara County high schools was not matched by the students from Five Cities. This provided strong evidence that the Hancock Promise equated to an increase in enrollment rates exceeding 16 percentage points.
Seven years ago, we trusted that building a college-going culture would benefit the entire community and change the odds for students who never realized college was in reach. Today, we have evidence to show that the Promise is opening the door to more students — and preliminary evidence that those students are realizing increased success and completion.
Your support of the Promise is key to securing the economic future of our community. With the Hancock Promise, today’s Northern Santa Barbara County students can look forward to advancing their education and building a career in the community where they grew up.