Kevin G. Walthers: Two words of advice for high school seniors

Dr. Kevin Walthers

The greatest value of higher education is the economic mobility it provides to those who finish their bachelor’s degree. The greatest challenge to locals hoping to obtain a bachelor’s degree is our location.

With an associate’s degree or certificate, Allan Hancock College alumni can experience quick returns on their investment, as their wages typically increase by $9,200 annually. In about 16 months, the added income can pay off the tuition investment (and Hancock Promise students usually accrue much less debt).

Unfortunately, the economic mobility that a four-year degree can provide remains frustratingly out of reach for too many in our community. The Central Coast is a higher education desert. Highly selective admissions processes at bachelor’s-level institutions create boundaries, and we are not immune — even with nearby Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, and UC Santa Barbara.

Kevin G. Walthers, Ph.D., is the superintendent/president of Allan Hancock College. More information on the Economic Mobility Index can be found at thirdway.org/issue/education.

