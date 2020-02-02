Kevin G. Walthers: Allan Hancock College is best quality, best value

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Students considering proprietary schools often don’t understand the fine print that comes with enrollment, despite recent efforts to make costs transparent to students. Every college that offers federal financial aid or loans is required to provide prospective students with an online calculator that estimates the net price of attendance. The websites of some colleges make finding that calculator tricky – often pairing it with clickable links that say “get more information.” These “informational” links redirect students to the college’s marketing department rather than the net price calculator, allowing for “advisors” to give the students a sales pitch before they fully understand the costs.

Students who do actually navigate the net price calculators at Laurus College and SJVC will likely be in for sticker shock. For example, we imagined a “typical” Hancock student – the oldest of two siblings, living at home with two parents and a family income of $40,000 to $50,000. Both Laurus College and SJVC expect that this student will pay, after grants and financial aid, more than $15,000 for one year of study. Not only is that multiple times the cost of attending Allan Hancock College, it’s more than the cost of attending a university in the CSU or UC systems!