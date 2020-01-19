Kevin G. Walthers: AHC rings in New Year with familiar challenges

The year 2020 promises to be memorable for Allan Hancock College. Our 99th commencement in May includes the first cohort of Hancock Promise students completing a two-year program, while our fall 2020 semester kicks off the 100th anniversary of the college.
Construction begins on the new Fine Arts Classroom Complex, along with a bevy of other projects that will further modernize our campus, thanks to your support of our Measure I bond program. Every year, your college becomes a more modern, innovative, and challenging institution of higher learning for students preparing for transition to a well-paying job or to a four-year university.
Even with the excitement, we will closely watch lawmakers in Sacramento as they prepare the 2020-2021 state budget and consider new policies. The state’s new budget model is in flux as efforts are made to increase funding for underserved student populations and to reward colleges that improve student performance. Allan Hancock College is ready for the new budget challenges. As a college that serves a disproportionally impacted community, we have demonstrated the ability to help all students complete their educational goals. We are confident that a new budget model focused on equity, access, and success is one that will recognize the exceptional work of Allan Hancock College.
In regard to important state issues like mental health, food insecurity and homelessness, we expect more policy proposals that place additional responsibilities on community colleges. All of these issues affect our students (and at greater rates than our colleagues in the UC/CSU system), and are dealt with on a daily basis by our faculty and staff. Hancock has taken action and developed multiple approaches to these important issues in a manner that works best for our community and our college. Our community joins the college in supporting a food share program that serves students and our neighbors, the college’s Career Closet provides men’s and women’s professional wear free of charge, our emergency loan funds help ensure people can pay rent or utilities during times of stress and we have expanded our services for mental health counseling. We are concerned that implementing a “one size fits all” approach from Sacramento will have significant unintended consequences.
Consider, for example, one proposal that seeks to address the needs of homeless students by requiring community colleges to allow overnight parking for those students. This approach is concerning on many levels, starting with the optics of telling 2.1 million community college students that they can sleep in their cars while the state supports housing at the university level. Additionally, providing access to overnight parking is not just a matter of opening the lots – it requires additional staffing for safety officers who will provide a deterrent and ensure users are indeed students. More infrastructure would be needed to provide restrooms and waste stations. The list goes on. A conservative estimate of the cost for such a program at Allan Hancock College easily exceeds $500,000.
Allan Hancock College continues to be watchful of new efforts in regard to baccalaureate degrees. Efforts to explore the expansion of baccalaureate degrees offered by community colleges continues this year, bolstered by the support of faculty members through the statewide community college academic senate. This week, the Chronicle of Higher Education reported that the United States fell short of degree completion goals set back in 2009. It is clear that for California to meet the future market demand of work-ready baccalaureate graduates, the community college system must be a part of the solution. Hancock has shared innovative ideas with our colleagues in Sacramento, including the successful Bachelor of Applied Business degree offered at Boise State University in Idaho. Community colleges will never have the means, ability or desire to compete with the breadth of bachelor’s degrees offered by the CSU and UC systems. Even so, we do have excellent faculty who could develop targeted programs that address the acute needs of our community in areas like elementary education, early childhood, public administration, and business management.
While we eagerly anticipate the celebratory atmosphere that this year will bring, we hope that 2020 is the year in which we abandon the policy making-irony of asking community colleges to take on (and solve) systemic, statewide issues while preventing them from addressing California’s acute need to grow our baccalaureate-trained workforce.
Kevin G. Walthers, Ph.D., is the superintendent/president of Allan Hancock College