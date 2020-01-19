Kevin G. Walthers: AHC rings in New Year with familiar challenges

The year 2020 promises to be memorable for Allan Hancock College. Our 99th commencement in May includes the first cohort of Hancock Promise students completing a two-year program, while our fall 2020 semester kicks off the 100th anniversary of the college.

Construction begins on the new Fine Arts Classroom Complex, along with a bevy of other projects that will further modernize our campus, thanks to your support of our Measure I bond program. Every year, your college becomes a more modern, innovative, and challenging institution of higher learning for students preparing for transition to a well-paying job or to a four-year university.

Even with the excitement, we will closely watch lawmakers in Sacramento as they prepare the 2020-2021 state budget and consider new policies. The state’s new budget model is in flux as efforts are made to increase funding for underserved student populations and to reward colleges that improve student performance. Allan Hancock College is ready for the new budget challenges. As a college that serves a disproportionally impacted community, we have demonstrated the ability to help all students complete their educational goals. We are confident that a new budget model focused on equity, access, and success is one that will recognize the exceptional work of Allan Hancock College.

