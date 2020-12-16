Kenneth Brent Olsen: COVID-19 is serious, but doesn't merit life standing still

Once again, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Gavin Newsom wields his mighty pen while clenching his iron fist of power, dictating law in California through executive order. Once again, Californians are reacting with civil resistance. However, the number of elected officials reacting with civil resistance is increasing.
In response to Newsom’s new lockdown orders, individuals are refusing to comply by carrying on with their lives as normally as possible and continuing to interact socially despite potential repercussions.
Businesses remain open despite being ordered to close, again facing possible repercussions. And the more surprising twist is that there is an increase in elected officials refusing to comply with the executive orders and enforcement agents refusing to enforce the laws. Again, by making these decisions they are facing possible repercussions.
Certainly the repercussions for disregarding and disobeying the Governor’s orders can be serious and intimidating. Individuals could face fines, loss of professional licenses, or even possibly jail time. Businesses could lose licenses or be shuttered by the government. Local county and municipal governments could lose funding from the state government or in the worst case scenario could have martial law imposed by the state.
However, there are real repercussions to compliance as well. People are losing their jobs, businesses are going bankrupt or permanently closing their doors. People are unable to pay their bills. People are losing their homes. Due to social isolation, depression and agoraphobia cases are increasing.
Also, people are committing suicide as a result of the social isolation. An 11-year old boy even shot himself during a class which was occurring via Zoom due to school closures. These, too, are clearly very serious repercussions. There are also people who are being delayed in treating illnesses or diseases other than COVID-19 due to hospital and medical limitations. Some of these cases have resulted in otherwise preventable deaths.
It is understandable that the government wants to intervene in order to stop the spread of COVID-19. However, whether or not it has the authority to intervene in the way that it is, and also whether or not it should have that authority is debatable.
Throughout time, governments have shown oppressive power, which has been met with civil disobedience. Thomas Jefferson once said, “If a law is unjust, a man is not only right to disobey it, he is obligated to do so.”
Henry David Thoreau reasoned that “Disobedience is the true foundation of liberty, the obedient must be slaves.” Most within the Libertarian Party would argue that the Governor’s response to COVID-19 is an abuse of power and that civil disobedience is the appropriate response.
The Libertarian Party of Merced County is organizing a protest in Fresno on Jan. 2, 2021, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., at Fresno City Hall. Information about this even can be found at: www.facebook.com/events/138522781083919.
Riverside County Supervisor Jeff Hewitt, a Libertarian, is working with other elected officials throughout the state to organize the “Re-Open California Now” protest in Sacramento on Jan. 9, 2021, at the State Capitol Building from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the west side.
Jeff Hewitt is one of numerous local officials who has expressed opposition to the Governor’s orders. Additionally, numerous counties and cities have agreed to not enforce the orders.
Several law enforcement officials have also directed their staff not to enforce the orders, including Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva.
The Libertarian Party of California held its Executive Committee meeting in person in Long Beach at the Long Beach Marriott on Dec. 12, despite Long Beach directing the lockdown orders to be followed, showing defiance of both the state government as well as local government.
Certainly, businesses have the right to require masks to be worn inside their stores, and people who shop at the store should comply with those requirements. And people should use common sense to keep themselves and others safe. COVID-19 is real and it is dangerous.
People should take it seriously and do what they can to keep themselves and others safe. But that doesn’t mean that life has to come to a standstill or that the government should have the authority to repeal our freedoms in response to a disease that has a 2% fatality rate among those who become infected.
Dr. Kenneth Brent Olsen is a clinical psychologist practicing in California. He has been active in the Libertarian Party since 1996 when he ran for Salt Lake County Commissioner in Utah. To contact Dr. Olsen, please email him at vicechair@ca.lp.org.
