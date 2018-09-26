As a parent of two former and a current LUSD students, I am seeking the public’s support in voting “yes” on Measure E.
Measure E is an important bond that will ensure our current and future LUSD students have a safe and effective learning environment.
If you walk on any campus now, you will see that our school facilities are subpar, especially compared to neighboring districts.
Students in Lompoc Unified are truly at a disadvantage because they do not have modernized, safe, up-to-date learning environments. When our students apply for college or prepare to enter the workforce, many of them have not been exposed to the same educational environment as the competing applicants. Again, setting our students apart from and behind the curve in their education.
As a former LUSD student, I feel confident when I say many of our campuses look the same now as they did when I was a middle school and high school student in this district. The biggest difference, the schools were not in dire need at that time. We did not have holes in our classroom and library roofs, we had an adequate amount of working technology and the furniture was up to date and safe for all students. I did not dread going to school, or think about my school having cracked windows, exposed wires and flooding when it rained.
The schools were safe. We participated in sports without worrying about the state of the concrete and tracks, because when I was an LUSD student over 20 years ago, those things were in decent condition. The students keep coming, the structures have remained the same without the upgrades or repairs that Measure E can support.
As a current LUSD educator, which I am very proud to be, I hear students ask/say almost daily, “Why don’t they fix the basketball court. We can’t even use it.”
“Do they know we have to put planks of wood across these ramps when it rains so we don’t get our shoes and our jeans wet?” “Our windows are cracked, it is cold in here, our computers are broken, the ceiling is falling.”
They are not complaining, these are valid concerns students have, and they wonder why the public doesn’t listen. After all, these are public schools, right?
The ants that come in through the window frames and the doors that don’t seal, the water that leaks through the ceiling tiles, the lack of appropriate technology for these students is unacceptable. Collectively, we need to find a solution that will support these students and the future students in this district.
Voting “yes” on Measure E will bring us one step closer to making the repairs and updates we need to help all students be successful.
I want my own children, my nieces and nephews and every one of my former and current students to be successful and have the same opportunity as schools in surrounding districts offer their students. Measure E, should it pass, will ensure safe and productive learning environments on every campus in LUSD.
If you live in Mission Hills, Vandenberg Village, Mesa Oaks, etc., your “yes” vote counts. Please vote “yes” on Measure E and support our Lompoc kids.