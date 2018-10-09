The historic Lompoc Theatre is getting a face-lift in the near future, in big part thanks to the recent award of a $15,000 grant from the Towbes Fund for the Performing Arts through the Santa Barbara Foundation.
The Towbes family has been instrumental in the renovations of the Lobero and Granada theaters in Santa Barbara, among many other projects.
The grant funds will be directed toward refurbishment of office and retail spaces fronting H Street, and spiffing up the outside of the theater. Primarily, these are functional and safety-related repairs to allow use of the office and retail spaces during the larger restoration project.
The Lompoc Theatre Project board has contracted with Dave Ramsey Construction, and the work is already underway.
Volunteers and licensed contractors have been working hard in the 35,000-square-foot building. Several windows have been replaced, along with ceiling repairs, new flooring installed, plus electrical and plumbing issues addressed. Several spaces will be ready to rent shortly.
This grant project and the resulting aesthetic changes will enhance the look of the Lompoc Theatre and bring a feeling of life back to what has been a tired, 91-year-old building. We hope that it will also bring a warm feeling to the Lompoc community as residents see the theater of their childhood reemerge.
There will be an opportunity for the public to visit the theater this Friday, Oct. 12, as part of the Lompoc Chalks festival meet-the-artist reception and dinner. The wine reception will be held inside the theatre from 5-6 p.m., with several local wineries participating.
The Chalks Festival is a fund-raiser for the Lompoc Theatre Project. Lompoc is the canvas as professional artists and regular Lompoc residents demonstrate their abilities. There will be food, beer and wine, art vendors, mural tours, and theatre tours on Saturday, Oct. 13. Please visit this awesome new festival in Lompoc. Everyone is invited.