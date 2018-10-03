President Trump has once again identified with like-minded folks. In this case, he has chosen to come out swinging in favor of his appalling choice for the Supreme Court.
Brett Kavanaugh appears to share his sense of entitlement and tendency to do whatever he likes to females, and to react with outrage when thwarted or confronted about his actions. The difference is that Trump brags about his ability to grab women, while Kavanaugh prefers we not look at his own behavior.
This Senate confirmation hearing was supposed to be a formality, then a respected woman reports that when they were teens, he assaulted her sexually at a party where he and his friend were roaring drunk.
They isolated her in an upstairs bedroom, away from the other kids at the gathering, turned up the music to drown out sounds from the room. Kavanaugh pinned her to the bed with his body on top of her and put his hand over her mouth to stifle her screams while he attempted to get her clothes off. Only when his drunk friend piled on, toppling them, was she able to get away and lock herself in a nearby bathroom until both boys headed downstairs.
Even the GOP members of the committee had to admit she was very credible, and experts on sexual assault have come forward to say her memories and omissions are typical of victims' reactions to their assault.
When Kavanaugh was asked to respond, he did so by reverting to his very long opening statement about what a good boy he was in his youth — student, sports star, beloved by one and all. It's amazing how many girls claim to have known him in high school, although he attended an all-boys school and supposedly wasn't a party animal.
Attempts to elicit plain answers to reasonable questions were repeatedly rebuffed, hence the many repeated questions mentioned by a recent letter writer to the Record. He was very defensive when asked about his drinking in his youth.
He cried, snarled, refused point-blank to answer, and he insulted members of the committee who just would not stop trying to get a straight answer from him.
And then, just when I thought he could not do himself any more damage, he charged ahead and began to fantasize about dark plots by Democrats to deny him what he had plainly been promised — a smooth ride to the Supreme Court. Did he not realize a nominee should have been giving the whole country the impression that he was a calm, balanced, fair man who would weigh important cases based on their merits and without a hint of partisanship?
He even fell into using Trump's favorite buzz words, "witch hunt.” Well it works every time Trump parades before his trained audience at his rallies, doesn't it?
I would have loved to see the faces of the other justices when he babbled about Democratic plots.
Your recent letter writer picked up this tired old saw about witch hunts, I noticed. She claimed the real ones were overshadowed by this hearing. That took me right back to when Clarence Thomas cheapened the memory of the victims of lynching in the South by claiming his hearing was a lynching. Worked pretty well for him, and we've been saddled with a mediocre justice who has never had the honor of writing a majority opinion.
Heaven help us if this entitled, angry, partisan man is confirmed to be the next Supreme Court Justice.