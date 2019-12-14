It's open season on the truth as we sail into impeachment waters.
Republicans, many of whom were never-Trumpers like Lindsey Graham, now claim the only reason anyone wants to impeach Trump is because they just can't stand him. They insist there's no evidence upon which he can be impeached and removed from office.
I must admit I have no patience for the lies, the crass insults to women in general and to anyone who opposes him, the rank dishonesty and greed Trump exhibits in his words and deeds, the cruelty of locking up toddlers trying to sneak into our country, and while we're at it, let's kick millions of our poorest citizens off food stamps.
Despite his promises to make the rest of the world respect us, Trump succeeded in making the world pity us because we have him as our president. At the U.N. gathering, his brags about his accomplishments resulted in laughter among members. At the NATO conference, his ubiquitous, self-aggrandizing press conferences resulted in other world leaders, who actually accomplish things, mocking him among themselves. When he found out, this toddler in blue suit and red tie left early, scowling, in a snit.
Trump seems truly surprised when his baloney doesn't get him the same roars of approval he enjoys at his carefully-curated rallies, where attendees are decked out in uniforms of red MAGA hats and T-shirts. Some of the violent cant of the chants at these rallies conjures images of other rallies where they all wore uniforms and chanted slogans. Pathetic, if they weren't so scary.
However, these shenanigans are not impeachable offenses. Here are impeachable offenses:
Using the power of his office to coerce the head of another country, Ukraine, to stage a sham investigation against the son of a political rival in hopes of bringing down said rival. He withheld military aid to that country, even though it had been approved by Congress, as the bait he held over Ukraine's head, undermining Ukraine's ability to withstand the invasion by Russia, Trump's great friend.
Didn't happen, you say? Well, neither does every foiled bank robbery if the culprits are caught in time. It would have happened if the scheme hadn't been exposed. Trump, of course, is furious at the whistleblower who started the ball rolling, and hinted darkly at “what we used to do to spies,” thus showing us that disloyalty to him personally equals disloyalty to America in his eyes.
Obstructing justice by refusing to comply with legitimate subpoenas from Congress that would have provided documents he couldn't allow to be examined, and by ordering his minions not to testify so they wouldn't have to tell us what they know under oath.
Some people who aren't beholden to him, like the former supporter who paid a million dollars to be named ambassador to Ukraine, did tell us what they knew, and it wasn't very helpful to his defense.
The bottom line is that Trump used the power of his office to enlist the help of another country to interfere with our elections. He tried to cover up his actions by denying the congressional body charged with investigating him with access to information needed to complete the investigation.
That is why impeachment proceedings are going forward.