Jon Healey: The Fed can't cure coronavirus with a rate cut. But it can spread panic

The Fed can't control expectations. Nor does the incessant hectoring from President Trump help; he makes the Fed's moves seem timid and politically driven, no matter what Powell says or does. True to form, Trump wasted no time belittling the Fed's emergency cut Tuesday.

Yet Trump has also complained long and loudly about the coronavirus threat being overhyped. So why isn't he pounding Powell for overreacting? Because he is forever hungry for more stimulus from the Fed.

The Fed doesn't have a whale of a lot of room to maneuver because it never quite regained its neutral, nonstimulative positions after the last recession. In addition to stopping sales of the excess assets it acquired through its quantitative easing operations, it lowered its short-term interest rate targets three times last year, and its latest cut puts the target at 1.25%.

If a recession were to hit now - courtesy of the coronavirus or some other forces - the Fed wouldn't be able to offer much help. But Powell was resolutely hopeful Tuesday about where things are headed. When asked how long the economic threat of the coronavirus outbreak would endure, Powell responded: "I don't think anybody knows how long it will be. I do know that the U.S. economy is strong and we will get to the other side of this, and I do expect that we will return to solid growth."