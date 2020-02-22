Jon Healey: Bloomberg, Klobuchar and Biden each had cringe-worthy debate moments

Bloomberg's worst moment came courtesy of Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., whose bracing critiques showed how very ready she is to go head to head with President Donald Trump. Warren forced Bloomberg to defend the legal settlements that keep female employees who've sued him or his company silent about the sexual harassment and gender discrimination they say they encountered there.

After Biden piled on, Bloomberg was given the final word: "I've said we're not going to get - to end these agreements because they were made consensually and they have every right to expect that they will stay private." Ugh. On a night of bad looks for Bloomberg, that one stood out.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Klobuchar has done well in the debates, consistently coming across as smart, funny and in command, but she was clearly rattled Wednesday by an unusually aggressive (and, frankly, misleading) line of questioning by Vanessa Hauc, a senior correspondent at Telemundo.

Hauc brought up an interview with her network last week in which Klobuchar blanked on the name of Mexico's president, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. Klobuchar was ready for it and, to her credit, didn't try to deflect. She admitted that she forgot his name and argued that it was a momentary lapse. But Hauc and Buttigieg went further, arguing that the error was a sign that she was ignorant about U.S.-Mexico policy.